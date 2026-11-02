'Threatened To Parade Her Naked': Assamese Woman Assaulted In Front Of 3-Year-Old Son In Jaipur

An Assamese woman has alleged that she was subjected to racial abuse, sexual harassment, physical assault and threats by a couple at a residential apartment in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The incident, which reportedly took place on October 31, has drawn attention after CCTV footage showing the assault surfaced. The woman, identified as Rashmi Shikha Sarma, was reportedly confronted by a male resident after she objected to sexually offensive remarks made towards her while she was drying clothes on the apartment terrace.

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According to the Assam Association Jaipur, the confrontation escalated after Sarma objected to the remarks. The man, identified as Abhinay Jain, and his wife, Soma Jain, subjected her to racial slurs, physical violence and threats. The association has also alleged that the couple threatened Sarma and her three-year-old son. An FIR has been registered at Bindayaka Police Station, and the association has demanded strict action against those responsible.

Jaipur assault case: What happened at the apartment?

The incident reportedly took place at Ecoworld 3 Apartment, RR Homes, in the Adinath Nagar area of Jaipur. Sarma has been living in the residential complex with her husband and three-year-old son for the past eight months. Her husband, Pankaj Sarma, reportedly works at Canara Bank.

| An Assamese woman was allegedly subjected to racial abuse, sexual harassment and physical assault at a residential apartment in Jaipur on October 31, prompting the #Assam Association Jaipur to demand strict action against the accused.

The woman, identified as Rashmi Shikha Sarma, was allegedly harassed by a fellow resident, Abhinay Jain, after she objected to sexually offensive remarks made while she was drying clothes on the apartment terrace. The situation reportedly escalated, with Jain and his wife, Soma Jain, allegedly subjecting her to racial slurs, physical assault and threats.

The incident took place at Ecoworld 3 Apartment, RR Homes, in Adinath Nagar, where Sarma has been living with her family for the past eight months. Her husband, Pankaj Sarma, works with Canara Bank.

According to the association, the accused allegedly made derogatory remarks targeting women from Northeast India and threatened Sarma and her three-year-old son. The incident was reportedly captured on CCTV.

An FIR has been registered at Bindayaka Police Station. The Assam Association Jaipur has urged Rajasthan Police to conduct an impartial investigation, take strict legal action and ensure adequate security for the woman and her family.

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According to the association's account, the incident began when Sarma went to the terrace to dry clothes. A male resident allegedly made sexually offensive remarks and behaved inappropriately towards her.

When she objected, an argument reportedly broke out, which soon escalated into racial abuse and physical assault. The association alleged that the man and his wife made derogatory comments about women from Northeast India, targeting Sarma's identity and background.

The allegations have raised concerns about the treatment of people from the Northeast living in other parts of the country, particularly women who face racial stereotyping and sexualised comments.

CCTV footage shows woman dragging victim by hair

CCTV footage from the residential building has reportedly captured parts of the confrontation. The visuals show a woman allegedly dragging Sarma by her hair and assaulting her inside a lift. A young child, believed to be Sarma's three-year-old son, can also be seen accompanying her.

The Assam Association Jaipur has identified the woman seen in the footage as Soma Jain, one of the two people accused in the case.

The association has further alleged that the accused woman attempted to choke Sarma during the assault.

According to its statement, the threats made during the confrontation were particularly disturbing. The male resident allegedly threatened to parade Sarma naked and throw her and her three-year-old son off the terrace.

The association said the incident took place in the child's presence, adding to the family's distress. The allegations are yet to be established through the police investigation.

Assam Association Jaipur demands strict action

The Assam Association Jaipur has strongly condemned the alleged assault and demanded an impartial investigation by Rajasthan Police.

The organisation said an FIR had been registered at Bindayaka Police Station and urged the authorities to examine the CCTV recordings and take appropriate legal action against those found responsible.

It has also called for adequate security for Sarma, her husband and their young child to ensure that the family does not face further threats or harassment.

The association expressed concern over racial discrimination against people from Northeast India and said such incidents should not be ignored.

Calling for accountability, it said, "Silence and inaction are not acceptable."