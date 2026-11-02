Hong Kong Activates 24/7 Tokenized Deposit Settlement

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Hong Kong has expanded its blockchain-based financial infrastructure by enabling 24/7 settlement for tokenized deposits through Project Ensemble. Bitcoin traded at approximately $77,852 on November 2, according to Binance, as the city advanced its digital finance initiatives. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) now supports round-the-clock interbank settlement using tokenized central bank money.

Hong Kong Expands 24/7 Tokenized Deposit Settlement

The HKMA announced the latest upgrade on November 2, expanding the capabilities of its EnsembleTX pilot. The system allows participating banks to settle tokenized deposit transactions beyond conventional banking hours. Consequently, financial institutions can process eligible transactions throughout the day and night.

The pilot currently includes 12 banks and 20 industry participants exploring blockchain-based financial applications. Participating institutions can use the upgraded infrastructure for corporate treasury operations and transactions involving tokenized investment products. Moreover, the system supports real-value settlements between banks through tokenized central bank money.

EnsembleTX began its pilot phase in November 2025, following earlier experimentation under Project Ensemble. Initially, participating banks relied on Hong Kong's existing Real Time Gross Settlement system for interbank transactions. However, the latest upgrade extends settlement capabilities beyond the operating hours of traditional banking infrastructure.

HKMA Prepares Regulated Stablecoin Settlement Trials

The HKMA has also outlined plans to expand testing beyond tokenized deposits and existing settlement arrangements. During Hong Kong FinTech Week, the authority discussed progress involving tokenized Exchange Fund Bills. Recognized dealers have completed secondary-market transactions involving these tokenized financial instruments.

The next testing stage will examine how regulated stablecoins can support settlement after trades involving tokenized Exchange Fund Bills. This approach could connect blockchain-based financial assets with regulated digital payment instruments. However, the HKMA has not announced a specific launch date for these settlement trials.

Meanwhile, HSBC introduced its RedCoin stablecoin through PayMe on October 23, targeting Hong Kong's retail payments market. The phased rollout aims to reach more than 3.3 million users through the payment platform. Separately, Solana partnered with Anchorpoint to bring HKDAP, a Hong Kong dollar stablecoin, onto its blockchain.

Banks and Regulators Support Hong Kong's Tokenization Strategy

Major financial institutions participating in Project Ensemble include HSBC, Standard Chartered and Bank of China Hong Kong. Their participation reflects growing efforts to connect established banking services with blockchain-based financial infrastructure. The initiative also provides a framework for testing practical applications involving tokenized money and financial assets.

The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) supports the development of infrastructure for tokenized financial products. Its chief executive, Julia Leung, highlighted potential applications involving corporate treasury management and secondary trading of tokenized funds. Furthermore, the SFC will continue working with the HKMA and financial institutions to develop additional use cases.

The HKMA has also introduced the tConnect Launchpad with Cyberport to support further tokenization experiments. The platform brings technology companies and financial institutions together to test applications for digital financial services. Together, these initiatives strengthen Hong Kong's efforts to develop regulated blockchain infrastructure for banking and capital markets.

Project Ensemble's expansion marks a practical step toward extending financial settlement beyond traditional banking schedules. Its 24/7 capability could improve transaction flexibility for institutions managing tokenized deposits and investment products. Meanwhile, upcoming stablecoin trials will test how regulated digital currencies can support settlement across Hong Kong's developing tokenized financial ecosystem.

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