SOCAR Makes Final Interest Payment On 2021 Bonds
According to SOCAR Capital, a total of $1.125 million has been transferred to bondholders' accounts.
With this payment, total interest paid to investors over the five-year period of the issuance has reached $22.5 million. As the bonds have reached maturity, the full $100 million originally invested has also been repaid to investors.
The bonds were issued on November 1, 2021, with an annual interest rate of 4.5%. Interest payments were made every three months.
During the initial subscription period, demand for the bonds reached $380.413 million, approximately 3.8 times the total issuance volume.
Trading in the bonds on the secondary market amounted to $85.4 million, with a total of 2,025 transactions recorded. In addition, 24 repo transactions involving the bonds were carried out, with a combined value of $1.9 million.
SOCAR Bonds account for 25% of Azerbaijan's corporate bond market. SOCAR has issued three series of bonds, in 2016, 2021 and 2025, with a combined value of $400 million.
Having contributed to the development of domestic capital markets for more than a decade and attracted considerable investor interest, SOCAR Bonds have recorded $360 million in secondary-market turnover, with more than 6,000 transactions conducted in total.
Including the latest payment, total interest paid to investors across all SOCAR bond issuances has reached $65.5 million.
The Green SOCAR Bonds will remain in circulation until 2030. Investors can purchase them at ASAN Service centres No. 1 and No. 5, as well as through investment companies officially operating in Azerbaijan.
SOCAR has thanked investors for their strong interest in and confidence in SOCAR Bonds.
For more information: 1999 | socaristiqraz | socarcapital
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