US Assistant Secretary To Visit Turkmenistan For Bilateral Consultations

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs S. Paul Kapur is set to visit Ashgabat during a regional trip that will also take him to the United Kingdom from November 2 to 9, the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA) announced.

"Assistant Secretary S. Paul Kapur will travel to Ashgabat and London, November 2-9," the bureau said.

During his visit to Ashgabat, Kapur will also meet with business representatives to explore opportunities for expanding American investment and commercial activities in Turkmenistan, the report noted.

As part of the same trip, Kapur will travel to London, where he is scheduled to meet with British officials and experts on South and Central Asia to discuss regional policy priorities.

Efforts to expand trade and investment ties have been accompanied by a series of business engagements between Turkmenistan and the United States in 2026. On May 7, Washington, D.C., hosted the opening of the Turkmen-American Business Cooperation Association (TABCA) and its first business forum, bringing together more than 50 Turkmen and American companies. The event included company presentations and business-to-business networking, with participants representing logistics, e-commerce, information technology, education, consulting, trade and services.

Another Turkmen-American Business Forum was held in Ashgabat on June 4, bringing together representatives of Turkmen government institutions and a U.S. business delegation led by Eric Stewart, Executive Director of the Turkmenistan-U.S. Business Council. Companies represented included John Deere, CNH Industrial, Coca-Cola, Palo Alto Networks and Valley Irrigation. Discussions covered energy, agriculture, transport, industry, finance and high technology.