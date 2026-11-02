Zeo Energy Positions For Growth Across Residential Solar And Commercial Energy Storage Markets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company leverages expanding residential solar platform and long-duration energy storage capabilities to capitalize on rising demand for reliable, cost-effective power

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zeo Energy Corp. (Nasdaq: ZEO) (“Zeo,”“Zeo Energy,” or the“Company”), a provider of residential solar and commercial long-duration energy storage (“LDES”) solutions, today outlined its strategy to drive growth across its two complementary business segments, leveraging continued momentum in residential solar and an expanding pipeline of commercial energy storage opportunities supporting data centers and other energy-intensive applications.

Zeo's growth strategy builds on its vertically integrated residential solar platform, which generated 9.2% year-over-year revenue growth during the first half of 2026 despite broader industry headwinds, alongside its commercial energy storage business. Together, these businesses position Zeo to address increasing demand for affordable, reliable and flexible energy solutions across residential and commercial markets.

“We see significant opportunities to create value across both sides of our business,” said Tim Bridgewater, Chairman and CEO of Zeo Energy.“Our residential solar platform continues to demonstrate its resilience in a challenging market, supported by a differentiated sales model and disciplined operating approach. At the same time, our commercial energy storage business is positioning us to address growing demand for dependable power solutions, particularly as data center development places increasing pressure on traditional grid infrastructure.”

Residential Solar: Driving Growth Through a Differentiated Operating Model

Zeo's residential solar business generated $29.4 million in revenue during the first six months of 2026, with second-quarter revenue increasing 23% sequentially. The Company achieved this growth despite a challenging industry environment characterized by elevated financing costs and reduced residential solar activity.

The Company's vertically integrated operating model encompasses customer acquisition, system design, permitting, installation and ongoing service, providing greater control over the customer experience and operational execution. Zeo's differentiated direct-sales organization, supported by investments in technology and AI-enabled customer relationship management tools, is designed to improve productivity and enhance operating efficiency.

Zeo maintains a disciplined regional growth strategy, concentrating its residential solar operations in select markets, including Virginia, Ohio, Illinois and Pennsylvania, alongside its established presence in Florida. The Company believes this targeted approach enables it to leverage existing infrastructure, optimize customer acquisition costs and expand its presence in attractive markets.

The residential solar market also presents a significant long-term growth opportunity. With approximately 8% penetration among an estimated 95 million U.S. homes, compared with approximately 15%–25% penetration in certain international markets, the Company believes substantial runway remains for domestic adoption. Rising utility rates, growing interest in energy independence and the continued development of residential financing solutions are expected to support demand over time.

Commercial Energy Storage: Addressing Growing Data Center Power Demand

Through its commercial division, Zeo is developing an energy storage business focused on long-duration solutions for data centers, utilities and other commercial and industrial customers.

The Company's commercial strategy emphasizes behind-the-meter power infrastructure designed to deliver reliable, continuous electricity while incorporating renewable energy generation and storage technologies. Zeo is particularly focused on opportunities involving smaller and midsized data centers with power requirements of approximately 20 to 50 megawatts, where flexible energy infrastructure can help address grid capacity constraints and accelerate access to power.

Zeo's commercial engineering team is evaluating a range of LDES technologies, including molten salt, compressed carbon dioxide and alternative battery chemistries, with an emphasis on applications requiring approximately 10 to 14 hours of energy storage duration.

The Company is currently pursuing approximately six commercial projects at various stages of development, reflecting growing demand for distributed power infrastructure and long-duration energy storage solutions.

Among these opportunities is Zeo's previously announced non-binding memorandum of understanding with Creekstone Energy to explore the development of approximately 280 megawatts of energy generation and storage capacity for a planned data center campus in Millard County, Utah. The proposed development would incorporate solar photovoltaic generation and storage as part of a subsequent phase of the project's behind-the-meter power infrastructure.

Zeo is also evaluating additional opportunities in Utah and other markets where data center expansion is creating demand for reliable, scalable power solutions.

Multiple Growth Drivers Supported by a Strengthened Balance Sheet

Zeo is pursuing a multifaceted growth strategy designed to capitalize on opportunities across its residential and commercial businesses while maintaining financial discipline.

In residential solar, the Company is focused on expanding its sales organization, increasing productivity in existing markets and introducing complementary offerings, including roofing and HVAC services. These additional services are intended to leverage Zeo's established customer relationships and infrastructure to generate incremental revenue opportunities.

The Company also continues to evaluate selective acquisition opportunities that could expand its geographic reach, enhance operating capabilities or provide access to complementary commercial energy projects.

Supporting these initiatives, Zeo announced the early repayment of its $1.67 million convertible note on September 23, 2026, eliminating its outstanding corporate debt at that time.

“Our focus remains on disciplined execution and pursuing opportunities where we believe Zeo has a clear competitive advantage,” Bridgewater added.“We are continuing to strengthen our residential platform while building a commercial energy storage business that addresses one of the most pressing challenges facing data center operators: access to reliable power. We believe these complementary opportunities provide a strong foundation for sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value.”

Bridgewater recently discussed the Company's growth strategy and market opportunities at the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference, held September 14–16, 2026. A replay of the presentation and accompanying materials is available through the Investor Relations section of Zeo's website at investors.zeoenergy.com.

About Zeo Energy Corp.

Zeo Energy Corp. (Nasdaq: ZEO) is a diversified energy company providing residential, commercial, industrial and utility-scale solutions designed to reduce energy costs and carbon emissions. Zeo operates Sunergy Solar, a solar, distributed-energy and efficiency-solutions business, and Heliogen, LLC, an energy-generation and long-duration storage business focused on high-demand applications such as data centers and other energy-intensive industries. Through its integrated development, engineering and operating capabilities, Zeo is pursuing opportunities to provide customers with reliable, cost-effective energy solutions across multiple end markets. For more information, visit .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and statements of Zeo's management in connection with this press release contain or may contain "forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to the Company. Such statements may include, but are not limited to, statements that refer to projections, forecasts, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions. The words "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "explore," "develop," "development," "deploy," "deployment," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will," and similar references to future periods may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include, for example, statements about the anticipated benefits to the Company of the repayment of the Company's convertible debt as described herein. These and other forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release, and current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions, and involve a number of significant judgments, risks, and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any subsequent date, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. You should therefore not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, the Company's actual results or performance may be materially and adversely different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include: (i) planned projects may not be developed in the timelines anticipated, or at all; (ii) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company or others; (iii) the Company's success in retaining or recruiting, or changes required in, its officers, key employees, or directors; (iv) the Company's ability to raise additional capital and maintain the listing of its common stock and warrants on Nasdaq; (v) limited liquidity and trading of the Company's securities; (vi) geopolitical risk and changes in applicable laws or regulations, including tariffs or trade restrictions; (vii) the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (viii) operational risks, including risks associated with Zeo's expanding business model; (ix) litigation and regulatory enforcement risks, including the diversion of management time and attention and the additional costs and demands on the Company's resources; (x) the Company's ability to effectively consolidate the assets of acquired companies and produce the expected results; and (xi) other risks and uncertainties, including those included under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") for the year ended December 31, 2025 and in its subsequent periodic reports and other filings with the SEC.

In light of the significant risks and uncertainties associated with forward-looking statements, you should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by the Company, its respective directors, officers or employees or any other person that the Company will achieve its objectives and plans in any specified time frame, or at all. The forward-looking statements in this news release represent the views of the Company as of the date of this news release. Subsequent events and developments may cause that view to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, there is no current intention to do so, except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing the views of the Company as of any date subsequent to the date of this news release.

Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies, Inc.

1-407-644-4256

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