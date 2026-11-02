Blaze Pizza To Offer Free One-Topping Pizza To Veterans And Active-Duty Military On Veterans Day

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Blaze Pizza is honoring the men and women who have served our country with a simple way to say thank you

ATLANTA, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Wednesday, November 11, veterans and active-duty military personnel are invited to visit participating Blaze Pizza locations nationwide for a free one-topping pizza. The offer is a gesture of gratitude for their service and sacrifice.

“Veterans Day is a chance to recognize the courage and commitment of the people who have served our country,” said Tracy Stockard, Chief Marketing Officer of Blaze Pizza.“We want veterans and military families to feel supported and appreciated in the communities we serve.”

Beyond recognizing veterans for their service, Blaze Pizza's franchisees, who live and work in communities across the country, are proud to continue the tradition of offering a free pizza to those who have served. For these local owners and their teams, Veterans Day is an opportunity to personally thank the veterans and active-duty military personnel in their communities and welcome them in for a meal as a small gesture of appreciation.

Each pizza is made to order with Blaze's scratch-made dough and fast-fire'd in just 180 seconds. For more information and to find a participating restaurant, visit blazepizza.com.

ABOUT BLAZE PIZZA

Founded in 2011, Blaze Pizza is the nation's leading fast-casual pizza franchise concept with more than 250 restaurants across 30-plus states and three countries. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Blaze Pizza is committed to delivering a one-of-a-kind“fast-fire'd” guest experience and superior-quality products. Known for its savory artisanal pizzas and build-your-own menu offerings, Blaze leads the industry in menu innovation and customer satisfaction, and has received numerous accolades including Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers. Visit for additional information and follow Blaze Pizza on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn @BlazePizza.

Media Contact

Joshua Levitt

PR for Blaze Pizza

949.981.0757

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