Trust Stamp Announces Presentation On Company's Progress And 2027 Business Plan

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, GA, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trust Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI), a global provider of AI-powered software solutions, today announced that CEO Gareth N. Genner will provide a live presentation on the Company's progress and 2027 business plan from 11:00 to 11:30 ET on November 18, 2026. The presentation will be livecast as a part of the OTC Markets Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference and made available to 1.7 million B2iDigital subscribers. An additional live Q&A session for investors and analysts will be held at 13:00 on the same day.

About Trust Stamp

Trust Stamp is a global provider of AI-powered services for use in multiple sectors including banking and finance, regulatory compliance, government, healthcare, real estate, communications, and humanitarian services. Its technology empowers organizations via advanced solutions that ensure technology and data sovereignty, reduce fraud, tokenize and secure assets and data, and securely authenticate users while protecting personal privacy, reducing friction in digital transactions, and increasing operational efficiency. With team members from over twenty nationalities in ten countries across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, Trust Stamp trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market (NASDAQ:IDAI).

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