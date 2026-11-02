Micware Expands North American Presence With Relocation Of U.S. Office In Dublin, Ohio

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Grand opening ceremony brings together OEM representatives, business partners, and local officials to mark the next chapter of Micware's North American operations KOBE, Japan, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micware Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: MWC) (the“Company” or“Micware”), a Japan-based provider of in-vehicle infotainment, navigation, and location-based software for automakers including Honda and Toyota, today announced that its subsidiary, Micware North America, Inc. (“Micware North America”), celebrated the relocation of its Dublin, Ohio office to a new and expanded workspace at 5525 Parkcenter Circle, Suite 100S, Dublin, Ohio 43017, with a grand opening ceremony held on October 30, 2026. The Company believes that the expanded office reflects the continued growth of Micware's presence in North America and its ongoing commitment to innovation, collaboration, and the customers and partners it serves in the region.







Micware North America's New Office at 5525 Parkcenter Circle, Suite 100S, Dublin, Ohio 43017 From left: Takashi Harishima, President of Micware

North America; Chris Amorose Groomes, Mayor of Dublin, Ohio; Hideaki Tokuhara, Chief Operating Officer of Micware; and Mike Carey, U.S. Representative for Ohio's 15th District



Celebrating the Next Chapter of Micware North America

The grand opening ceremony held at the Marriott Columbus Northwest in Dublin, Ohio marked a new milestone for Micware North America more than a decade after Micware established its U.S. presence in 2014. Mr. Kenji Narushima, Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Micware, joined representatives of automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), officials from the City of Dublin, business partners, and members of the local community to celebrate the occasion. The event included a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony, an office tour, a reception, and a technology showcase, giving guests an opportunity to explore Micware's expanded U.S. office and meet the Company's management and team.







Chris Amorose Groomes, Mayor of Dublin, Ohio, speaks during the ceremony.

The event also featured the presentation of the Patriot Award from Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (“ESGR”), a U.S. Department of Defense program. Mr. Bob Skinner, Chairman of Central Ohio ESGR, presented the award individually to three Micware North America team members: Mr. Takashi Harishima, President; Mr. Jun Nonomura, Chief Operating Officer; and Mr. Tomonao Matsumoto, Senior Software Engineer. The three recipients were nominated by Micware North America employee Mr. Kevin Zhang, who currently serves in the U.S. Army Reserve, in recognition of their support for his military service.

Showcasing Micware's Software-Defined Vehicle and Spatial Intelligence Technologies

Technology exhibits formed a central part of the event, highlighting Micware's established automotive software expertise and its applications across mobility and spatial intelligence. Guests explored the Company's software-defined vehicle (“SDV”) and location-based services (“LBS”) technologies, including micAuto-PF, its in-vehicle infotainment software platform; AI-powered tools supporting software development and testing; Mvcube, a road infrastructure analysis solution; and 3D digital twin technologies powered by DynaPlanet-PF.

Together, the exhibits illustrated Micware's capabilities across in-vehicle systems, road infrastructure, and 3D digital environments. The showcase also provided an opportunity to engage with OEM representatives and local officials, reinforcing Micware North America's role as a key base for software development services to Japanese OEMs outside Japan.

Management Commentary

Mr. Kenji Narushima, Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of Micware, commented,“When we established Micware North America in 2014, our goal was to be closer to the customers and partners we serve and to build lasting relationships in this market. Over the years, those relationships have become an important part of Micware's journey. Our U.S. team has continued to grow, and our new office is now twice the size of our previous workspace. Seeing our customers, partners, and members of the local community come together for this opening made this milestone especially meaningful for all of us.”

Mr. Narushima continued,“This new office represents more than a larger workspace. It represents the next chapter of what we hope to build in North America. We intend to continue building our presence here in Dublin, together with our customers, partners, and the local community. We want to continue supporting the customers who have grown with us, while exploring opportunities to introduce more of Micware's platforms and technologies, including micAuto-PF and DynaPlanet-PF, to the market. I am deeply grateful to everyone who has supported Micware North America over the years, and I look forward to what we can accomplish together from this new home.”

About Micware Co., Ltd.

Micware Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: MWC) is a Japan-based provider of in-vehicle infotainment, navigation, and location-based software for automakers including Honda and Toyota. These capabilities also form the foundation of its spatial intelligence business.

Headquartered in Kobe and led by Founder and CEO Mr. Kenji Narushima since 2003, Micware operates 13 offices in Japan, with overseas subsidiaries in the United States, Thailand, and Germany.

Through a platform-based growth strategy, Micware aims to extend its software into advanced driver assistance and connected services with micAuto-PF, and to link real-world and virtual 3D spaces with DynaPlanet-PF.

For more information, visit Micware's IR website at and its LinkedIn page at .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as“approximates,”“believes,”“hopes,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“estimates,”“projects,”“intends,”“plans,”“will,”“would,”“should,”“could,”“may,” or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks, including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the“Risk Factors” section of the annual report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”). Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the annual report on Form 20-F and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at .

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Micware Co., Ltd.

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