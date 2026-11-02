Bluebird Fiber Announces Tera-Coretm As Customer Demand Accelerates Beyond Single 400G Connections

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New optical and IP architecture supports growing 400G demand while creating a path to 800G and multi-terabit capacity

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Demand for high-capacity connectivity is accelerating as large infrastructure customers move beyond single 400G connections to multiple 400G circuits along the same route.

To stay ahead of those requirements, Bluebird Fiber today announced Tera-CoreTM, a new optical transport and IP backbone architecture designed to expand network capacity as hyperscalers, data center operators, carriers and large enterprise customers need greater bandwidth at scale. Tera-Core builds on existing 400G capabilities and establishes a path toward 800G wavelengths, higher bandwidth IP services, and future multi-terabit capacity. Bluebird Fiber currently offers 400G-capable routes, with additional routes coming online by the end of 2026 and throughout 2027.

Tera-Core combines new colorless, gridless dense wavelength division multiplexing (DWDM) technology with a terabit-capable IP/MPLS core. Together, they create a more flexible architecture for scaling bandwidth to support AI infrastructure, cloud connectivity, data center interconnection, carrier transport and other high-capacity applications.

“We're moving into a market where 400G is no longer an edge case,” said Joe Meyer, Bluebird Fiber's COO.“Customers are increasingly looking at multiple 400G connections as part of a single network design. Tera-Core is designed to scale alongside our customers as their capacity requirements grow.”

On the optical side, Tera-Core modernizes Bluebird Fiber's network with colorless, gridless DWDM technology that reduces traditional wavelength assignment constraints and improves flexibility in deploying added capacity. The architecture also includes a roadmap for expanding from C-band to include L-band spectrum, increasing the amount of capacity that can be deployed over existing fiber.

At the packet layer, Tera-Core introduces modern routing platforms and silicon architecture designed to significantly expand customer bandwidth capabilities. The terabit-capable IP/MPLS architecture supports higher-capacity connectivity for cloud interconnection, wireless backhaul, carrier services and other bandwidth-intensive applications.

Key benefits of the Tera-Core network include:



Terabit-capable backbone architecture: An integrated optical and IP architecture built to scale beyond today's bandwidth requirements, providing capacity designed to stay ahead of growing AI-driven network demands.

Expanded high-capacity transport: Extends high-capacity optical transport across more of the network, giving data center operators, AI infrastructure providers and carriers greater reach for DCI and other large-bandwidth connectivity requirements.

Greater optical flexibility and efficiency: Colorless, gridless DWDM technology with a roadmap for C-band and L-band expansion to increase available capacity and improve fiber utilization. Next-generation IP capacity: Terabit-capable IP/MPLS architecture designed to support higher-bandwidth services as customer requirements grow.

Tera-Core is the centerpiece of Bluebird Fiber's network evolution strategy. As customers move from single 400G connections to more complex, higher-capacity network designs, the architecture provides greater flexibility to add capacity where and when customers need it.

About Bluebird Fiber

Bluebird Fiber is a premier communications infrastructure provider and data center operator headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Since 1999, Bluebird Fiber has provided transport services, dark fiber, and voice via its fiber infrastructure to carriers, hyperscalers, governments, and enterprise businesses in the Midwest. Bluebird Fiber operates more than 36,000 route miles on its 100% fiber optic backbone, with over 740,000 on-net and near-net locations and over 450 Points of Presence (POPs) in 12 states. To learn more, please visit and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact: