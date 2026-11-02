Eureka Ergonomic's Black Friday And Cyber Monday Sale Is Coming Soon With Savings Of Up To $800 On Executive Office Furniture

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) How to Find the Right Workspace Upgrade This Holiday Shopping Season

Los Angeles, California, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For consumers planning to upgrade their office chairs, desks, or home office setups, the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping season offers an opportunity to compare products and plan their budgets. From everyday functionality and desk layouts to materials and overall design, different office furniture pieces serve different needs. Reviewing product features and pricing in advance can help consumers make informed choices based on their work requirements.









Zen Pro Series Executive Standing Desks Combine Stone-Inspired Aesthetics with an Integrated Workstation Design

For business leaders and professionals who prioritize workspace quality and a well-integrated workstation, the Eureka Ergonomic Zen Pro Series combines a Lauren Black Gold sintered stone desktop with a four-motor height adjustment system, available in different desktop sizes and storage configurations. The black surface with gold veining creates a distinctive, refined stone aesthetic. Its scratch-resistant, heat-resistant, and corrosion-resistant properties also make it suitable for the demands of everyday use in executive office environments.









Zen Pro Series 72" - $5,999,Save $800

Zen Pro Series 87" - $6,499,Save $800

Zen Pro Series combines a Lauren Black Gold sintered stone desktop with an L-shaped side cabinet to create an integrated executive workstation. Rather than simply offering a larger desktop, this configuration brings the work area and file storage together in one layout, providing a more complete workspace for multi-monitor setups, document management, and everyday administrative tasks.

Two sizes are available to accommodate different workstation needs:



72-inch: Suitable for users seeking a balance between a spacious desktop and efficient use of space. 87-inch: Offers a larger work surface, making it better suited to multi-device workflows and executive offices that require more desk space.

Zen Pro Executive Standing Desk - $4,599 ,Save $400

Zen Pro Executive Standing Desk also features a Lauren Black Gold sintered stone desktop and a four-motor height adjustment system, but offers more storage configurations, including an open file cabinet, a three-drawer file cabinet, and a file cabinet with doors and two drawers. Unlike the L-shaped side cabinet configuration, this model places greater emphasis on storage flexibility. Users can select a configuration based on their document management preferences and storage needs to create an executive workstation that better suits their work habits.

The main difference when choosing within the Zen Pro Series lies in the workstation configuration. For those seeking an integrated desktop and L-shaped side cabinet with ample centralized storage, the Zen Pro Series 72-inch or 87-inch models are worth considering. Those who prioritize flexibility in file cabinet arrangements and want to configure their workstation around their storage habits may prefer the Zen Pro Executive Standing Desk.

Magma Pro Executive Standing Desk Combines Marble and Wood Finishes for a Refined Executive Aesthetic

Magma Pro Executive Standing Desk combines marble with wood finishes, using flowing curved contours and distinctive material textures to move beyond the traditional boxy, substantial look of executive desks. Its spacious 86-inch desktop balances functional workspace with visual proportions, making it not only a height-adjustable desk for everyday work but also a defining design element in executive offices and upscale home offices.







Magma Pro Executive Standing Desk (86" × 33") - $3,699,Save $300

The desk creates a distinctive contrast between its marble desktop and wood finishes, complemented by soft, flowing curves that give it a modern executive aesthetic with the character of fine furniture. Its spacious 86-inch desktop provides ample room for multiple devices and everyday document work. Two drawers, concealed cable management, and built-in power outlets and USB ports integrate storage and device connectivity into the overall design. A dual-motor height adjustment system also supports alternating between sitting and standing, balancing design with everyday functionality.

Magma Pro offers executives and professionals who value refined workspace design and an elevated aesthetic an alternative to traditional executive desks, bringing premium materials, sculptural form, and everyday office functionality together in one design.

Serene Series Executive Office Chairs Showcase Design Through Material Combinations and Seating Construction

For consumers who prioritize seating comfort, chair functionality, and workspace design, the Eureka Ergonomic Serene Series offers a range of executive office chairs.

Within the collection, Serene and Forma place greater emphasis on ergonomic adjustability, Serene Aaron carries forward the classic genuine leather executive seating style, while Serene Ella stands out with its wood accents and blue stone-patterned details.













Serene Aaron - $799,Save $100

Serene Aaron features Napa leather, a pre-molded foam seat cushion, curved lumbar support, and a high-back design, balancing material quality with everyday support. The chair offers a 90°–135° recline range with three-position tilt locking. It is suited to office users who prefer genuine leather, a classic high-back profile, and essential seating adjustments.

Serene Ella - $1,199,Save $200

Serene Ella combines Napa leather with walnut wood and blue stone-patterned accents, complemented by an aluminum alloy base. This creates a distinctive material combination compared with traditional fully upholstered office chairs. The chair features a pre-molded foam seat cushion, S-curve lumbar support, and waterfall armrests, along with a 103°–128° recline range and three-position tilt locking. Its design balances everyday support with decorative details, making it suitable for business leaders and professionals who value material coordination and want their office chair to contribute to the overall workspace design.

Serene - $799,Save $50

Serene features Napa leather, adjustable seat depth and height, tilt tension, Bionic 3D lumbar support, and an adjustable headrest. The chair offers a 90°–135° recline range with four-position tilt locking, allowing users to adjust their sitting posture for different work activities. Its comprehensive adjustment features make it suitable for users who work long hours and want to tailor the chair to their body type and sitting habits.

Forma - $669,Save $100

Forma features silicone leather and an aluminum alloy S-shaped back frame, along with adjustable seat depth, 4D armrests, and an adaptive headrest. The back frame provides lumbar support while adjusting with the reclining backrest. The chair offers a 101°–130° recline range with three-position tilt locking. Compared with models that place greater emphasis on materials and decorative details, Forma focuses more on seating construction and multi-dimensional adjustability, making it suitable for everyday office users with greater demands for posture adjustment and seating fit.

Royal Series Executive Office Chairs Combine Classic Silhouettes with Diverse Configurations

The Royal Series centers on classic executive seating, offering a range of chair sizes, material combinations, and designs. From high-back models that emphasize materials and seating features to streamlined designs suited to compact Eureka Ergonomic workspaces, as well as styles incorporating wood accents, light colors, and two-tone details, the collection offers options for different office environments and personal preferences.













$399–$649:Classic Executive Styling and Seating Features

For users who value a traditional executive chair appearance alongside material quality and seating construction, these three models are worth comparing:



Royal II combines silicone leather and genuine leather, with a spring seat cushion, curved lumbar support, padded fixed armrests, and an aluminum alloy base. Its more extensive material and structural features make it suitable for users with higher expectations for chair materials and detailing.

Royal features microfiber leather and high-density foam in a classic high-back design, offering a clean, understated executive look for those who prefer traditional styling. Royal Renee stands out with a wider chair profile and segmented backrest, offering more spacious seating for users who prefer additional room.

$369–$399:Streamlined Designs for Compact Workspaces

Alto features an integrated backrest and headrest with a clean, understated silhouette, making it suitable for office environments that favor a classic look.

Royal Slim features more compact proportions and streamlined lines, making it suitable for users with limited office space who want to minimize the chair's footprint.

$299–$489:Distinctive Materials and Individual Styling

Cruz combines walnut accents with a polished aluminum alloy base for a distinctive contrast in materials. Its seat-depth adjustment also makes it suitable for users who value furniture detailing and material coordination.

Aric features a classic high-back design in off-white, offering a lighter color option for office spaces.

Clara combines a two-tone design, leather-wrapped armrests, and an integrated backrest and headrest for a more distinctive appearance.

With varied material combinations, chair proportions, and design details, the Royal Series offers a broader range of options for different executive office needs and consumers who prefer classic executive styling.

Planning the Right Office Furniture Upgrades Based on Space and Usage Needs

Upgrading office furniture does not necessarily mean replacing individual pieces. It can also involve gradually improving workstation configurations, seating comfort, and overall workspace style. Based on specific office needs, consumers may want to consider the following options:



Zen Pro and Magma Pro Series: Upgrade the executive workstation. These series are suited to business leaders and professionals who need spacious desktops, integrated storage, and sit-stand functionality. Each offers a distinct approach to desktop materials, design, and storage configurations, allowing buyers to choose based on available space and workstation requirements.

Serene Series: Focus on materials and seating adjustability. With different leather materials, backrest structures, and adjustment configurations, the series is suited to consumers who prioritize everyday postural support, seating functionality, and furniture quality. Royal Series: Choose executive seating that matches workspace style and personal preferences. From classic high-back designs to compact chair profiles, varied materials, and two-tone finishes, the series offers a wider range of styles and configurations for different office environments and usage habits.

Once an upgrade direction has been established, consumers can further compare desktop dimensions, storage configurations, chair materials, and adjustment features in relation to workspace dimensions, daily usage, and budget. This helps ensure that furniture selections meet practical needs.

With the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping season underway, this is also an opportune time to plan workspace upgrades and compare product configurations and promotional pricing. Eureka Ergonomic's sale runs through December 6, 2026, with sitewide savings of up to 40%. Consumers can visit eurekaergonomic.com to review detailed product specifications, promotional pricing, and applicable terms, then select office furniture that best suits their budget and workspace needs.

CONTACT: Ryan Hu...