OMV To Present At The Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference November 5Th

VIENNA, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMV (OTCQX: OMVKY, OMVJF), the integrated energy, fuels and chemicals company based in Vienna, today announced that Corina Moza, CFA, Investor Relations Manager and Oliver Rosenthal, Investor Relations Manager will present live at the Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on November 5th, 2026.

DATE: November 5th

TIME: 9:30 AM ET

Available for 1x1 meetings: November 5th. Schedule 1x1 meetings here.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company

questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the

conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at .

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About OMV

It is our purpose to reinvent everyday essentials. OMV is an integrated energy, fuels and chemicals company headquartered in Vienna, Austria. Through its businesses, OMV supplies products and solutions that support everyday life and industrial value chains. OMV has the ambition of becoming a net-zero company by 2050. Further information is available in its Climate Transition Plan. In 2025, the company generated revenues of EUR 24 billion and employed around 22,300 people worldwide. OMV's key strategic shareholdings include a 51.2% stake in OMV Petrom and a 50% stake in Borouge International. OMV shares are traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange (OMV) and in the United States on OTCQX (OMVKY, OMVJF). For more information, visit OMV.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

OMV

Corina Moza, CFA

Investor Relations Manager

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Oliver Rosenthal

Investor Relations Manager

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Virtual Investor Conferences

Greg Young

VP Corporate Services

OTC Markets Group

(212) 652-5958

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