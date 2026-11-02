Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. Increases Tender Offer Price To $16.00 And Extends The Expiration Date Of Cash Tender Offer To Purchase Series G And Series H American Depositary Shares

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tender Deadline to Receive $16.00 in Cash is November 9, 2026, 11:59 P.M.

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (“Navios Holdings” or the“Company”), announced today that it is amending its previously announced tender offer to purchase any and all outstanding Series G and Series H American Depositary Shares (the“Series G ADSs and the“Series H ADSs”, together the“ADSs”) for cash pursuant to the amended terms described herein (the“Offer”). Initially, if the Series G ADSs and Series H ADSs were tendered and not withdrawn before 11:59 p.m. (New York City time) on November 2, 2026, then the Company would pay $12.00 in cash per share, less any applicable withholdings taxes.

As amended, if the Series G ADSs and Series H ADSs are tendered and not withdrawn before 11:59 p.m. (New York City time) on November 9, 2026 (the“Expiration Date”), then the Company will pay $16.00 in cash per share, less any applicable withholdings taxes.

As the price range of the Offer has been increased as described above, holders who have already tendered ADSs do not need to take any further action. Any ADSs tendered at a price below $16.00 per ADS will be deemed to have been tendered at $16.00 per ADS.

Any other holders who wish to tender their ADSs in the Offer or change the number of ADSs they wish to tender in the Offer must provide instructions to their bank, broker or other securities intermediary on or prior to the Expiration Date. Tendering holders may continue to use the instruction letters that were previously circulated. While those instructions indicate that Navios Holdings is offering to pay $12.00 per ADS, holders using those instruction letters will nevertheless be subject to the increased Purchase Price of $16.00 per share, less any applicable withholding taxes.

The amended Series H and Series G Tender Consideration is equal to:



A premium of $10.05 (169%) for the Series H ADSs and $9.37 (141%) for the Series G ADSs over the volume weighted average price for period ended October 2, 2026 of $5.95 and $6.63, respectively.

A premium of $9.40 (142%) for the Series H ADSs and $8.97 (128%) for the Series G ADSs over the volume weighted average price for the 90-day period ended October 2, 2026, of $6.60 and $7.03, respectively. A premium of $9.00 (129%) for the Series H ADSs and $8.00 (100%) for the Series G ADSs over the last trade in the period ended on October 2, 2026 of $7.00 and $8.00, respectively.



Under the terms of the Offer being made exclusively to existing holders of Series G ADSs and Series H ADSs, the Company is offering to acquire any and all of the outstanding Series G ADSs, each representing 1/100th of a Share of 8.75% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock, and any and all of the outstanding Series H ADSs, each representing 1/100th of a Share of 8.625% Series H Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock, less any applicable withholdings taxes, pursuant to the terms and conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, dated October 9, 2026 (the“Offer to Purchase”), as amended by the information herein. The exact details of the consideration paid, as amended, and tender acceptance are described herein and in the Offer to Purchase, respectively.

Except as set forth herein as such terms amend the Offer, the complete terms and conditions of the Offer remain the same as set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated October 9, 2026, and the related instruction letters.

The Company has been advised that approximately 85,630 Series H ADSs and 5,125 Series G ADSs have been validly tendered pursuant to the Offer and not properly withdrawn.

Conditions to the Offer

The Offer is not conditioned upon the receipt of any minimum number of Series G ADSs or Series H ADSs being tendered or any additional financing. However, the completion of the Offer is subject to certain other conditions as set forth in the Offer to Purchase.

Expiration

The Offer and withdrawal rights are scheduled to expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City Time, on November 9, 2026, the Expiration Date.

The Depository Trust Company and its direct and indirect participants will establish their own cutoff dates and times to receive instructions to tender in this Offer to Purchase, which will be earlier than the Expiration Date. You should contact your broker or other securities intermediary to determine the cutoff date and time applicable to you, in order to timely tender your ADSs and participate in this Offer.

Complete Terms and Conditions

Georgeson LLC is acting as the Information Agent for the Offer. Citibank, N.A. is acting as the Tender Agent for the Offer. The complete terms and conditions of the Offer are set forth in the Offer to Purchase. The Offer documents can be accessed at .

Copies of the Offer to Purchase may also be obtained from the Information Agent:

Georgeson LLC

Call Toll-Free 877-739-8603 or, if outside the United States, at 959-202-5898.

Email ...

Important Notices and Additional Information

This press release is for informational purposes only. This press release is not a recommendation to buy or sell any of the Series G ADSs, Series H ADSs, the underlying preferred shares or any other securities, and it is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the Series G ADSs, Series H ADSs, the underlying preferred shares or any other securities. This press release shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful. In connection with the Offer, the Company has distributed to the holders of Series G ADSs and Series H ADSs an Offer to Purchase and related documents, which fully describe the terms and conditions of the Offer. The Company is making the Offer only by, and pursuant to the terms of, the Offer to Purchase and as amended herein. The Offer is not being made in any jurisdiction in which the making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities, blue sky or other laws of such jurisdiction. None of the Company, the Information Agent or the Tender Agent makes any recommendation in connection with the Offer. The Company urges holders of Series G ADSs and Series H ADSs to read the Offer to Purchase and related disclosures (including all amendments and supplements) and to consult with their legal, tax, financial, etc. advisors before making any decision with respect to the Offer. A free copy of the Offer to Purchase and related documents, is available from the Information Agent for the Offer.

About Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. owns a controlling equity stake in Navios South American Logistics Inc., one of the largest infrastructure and logistics companies in the Hidrovia region of South America. For more information about Navios Holdings, please visit our website: .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events and expectations, including with respect to the completion of the Offer. Although Navios Holdings believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable at the time made, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Navios Holdings. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Navios Holdings expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Navios Holdings' expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Contact:

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.

+1.345.232.3067

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