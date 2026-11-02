UOVO Strengthens Network Across The Eastern United States Through Acquisition Of Bonsai Fine Arts

UOVO & Bonsai Fine Arts

UOVO adds significant capacity for art storage, services, and crating with acquired facilities in New York, Atlanta, and the Baltimore-Washington Corridor.

- Caroline Page-Katz, President and Chief Operating Officer at UOVO

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- UOVO, the trusted stewardship company for exceptional collections, today announced the acquisition of Bonsai Fine Arts, a fine art crating, transportation, installation, and storage company with a long-standing reputation among the country's leading museums and cultural institutions. The acquisition strengthens UOVO's presence across the Eastern United States - establishing a new footprint in Atlanta, while bolstering services in New York and throughout the Baltimore-Washington Corridor.

Headquartered in Glen Burnie, Maryland, Bonsai has spent decades serving museums, galleries, and private collectors.“Our clients have always been able to count on us. Joining UOVO means they now get that same care backed by a national network and industry-leading collection management technology,” said Scott Pittman, Chief Executive Officer, Bonsai Fine Arts.

The addition of Bonsai's Maryland facility enhances existing regional UOVO stewardship along the East Coast - strengthening storage, transportation, and collection care for existing and future clients. Bonsai's highly-regarded crate shop in Maryland gives UOVO greater capacity to offer East Coast clients museum-standard crates for loans, exhibitions, and long-distance shipping.

UOVO's co-chairmen have meaningful roots in the region. Steve Novenstein was born in Washington, D.C., grew up in Maryland, and received his JD from American University Washington College of Law. Steven Guttman served as Chairman and CEO of Federal Realty Investment Trust, based in Bethesda and Rockville, Maryland, from 1980 until 2003. In 2002, Guttman was recognized by the Washington Business Journal as a defining figure in local commercial real estate in its“Twenty Years of Washington Business” retrospective edition.

The acquisition also establishes UOVO in Atlanta, a growing cultural market, underserved by the fine art logistics industry. The Atlanta facility connects directly to the UOVO National Shuttle service and complements the company's existing teams in Florida and Texas, extending coverage across the Southeast.

Bonsai clients will gain access to a comprehensive suite of services from UOVO, including a national storage and transportation network, in-house international shipping project management, and a proprietary client portal for real-time visibility into collections and activity, electronic documentation, and billing.

“Bonsai has earned the trust of some of the most culturally significant institutions in the country, and that reputation is built on craft - their crate shop and technical team are among the best on the East Coast,” said Caroline Page-Katz, President and Chief Operating Officer at UOVO.“Bringing the Bonsai team and facilities into the UOVO community is a natural next step in our broader evolution - continuing our commitment to providing sophisticated care.”

ABOUT UOVO

UOVO is the stewardship company for exceptional collections. Founded and privately owned by collectors, UOVO pairs purpose-built facilities and a private transportation fleet with digital inventory and collection management technology, helping clients protect, move, and experience objects. The company operates more than 30 specialized facilities across the U.S. and a network of over 100 vehicles, with services spanning short-term storage and domestic transportation through long-term preservation and complex international projects. Across UOVO Art, UOVO Fashion, and UOVO Wine, the company serves private collectors, museums and institutions, global brands, galleries, artists, designers, wineries, and the professionals who advise them.

Additional information about UOVO is available at uovo.

Aidan Young

UOVO

+1 833-344-8686

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UOVO Strengthens Network Across the Eastern United States Through Acquisition of Bonsai Fine Arts News Provided By UOVO November 02, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Real Estate & Property Management, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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