Bence Chiropractic Rebuilds Bencechiro Around Dr. Pavel Bence's Four Decades Of Chiropractic Experience

Dr. Pavel Bence, DC, CCWP, with a young patient at Bence Chiropractic Wellness Center in Macomb, Michigan.

The Macomb practice replaced a dated, decade-old website with nearly 38,000 words of original patient education built on Dr. Bence's clinical experience.

MACOMB, MI, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bence Chiropractic Wellness Center has launched a completely rebuilt website at bencechiro. The new site replaces one that served the practice for more than ten years with little change beyond a syndicated blog. Every page has been rewritten to give people a clear picture of the care Dr. Pavel Bence, DC, CCWP, provides before they ever walk through the door.

Why Rebuild a Website That Was Still Online?

The old site still loaded, but that was about all it did well. It ran on aging technology and was slow to change. The platform behind it served thousands of chiropractic practices around the world, so its pages were written to fit everyone, from a clinic in England to one in Reno, and fit no one in particular. The blog was syndicated, so the same articles appeared on many other practices' websites. A patient trying to learn how Bence Chiropractic would actually approach their neck pain, their child's posture, or their recovery after a car accident had very little to go on.

That gap mattered more every year. Patients now research a practice long before they call, and search engines and AI tools increasingly reward original, first-hand expertise over generic content. A practice like this deserved a website that showed what it does.

"I've been practicing for more than forty years, and every patient who comes in has their own story," said Dr. Bence. "The old website couldn't tell anyone how I think about their care, what I look for, or why I treat the way I do. Now it does. When someone reads a page on our site, they're hearing from me."

What Changed on bencechiro

The biggest difference is depth. The new site is built to be a trusted resource for families in Macomb and the surrounding communities, a place to understand what is going on and what can be done about it as they work toward their own wellness goals. Its condition and service pages, from neck pain, sciatica, and headaches to auto accident care, pediatric and prenatal chiropractic, and balance testing, now hold nearly 38,000 words of original patient education, close to three times what the old site offered on the same subjects.

Length was never the goal; usefulness was. Each page opens with the questions patients ask most, answered directly, then explains how Dr. Bence evaluates the problem, how he treats it, and what patients can do between visits. Highlights of the new site include:

. A dedicated balance testing page explaining the practice's ProBalance360 assessment and therapy program for fall risk, injury recovery, and athletic performance

. A fuller look at Dr. Bence's training, including his Certified Chiropractic Wellness Practitioner credential and post-doctoral study in spinal trauma and biomechanics, auto accident and whiplash injuries, MRI spine interpretation, and mild traumatic brain injury

. A cleaner, easier experience, without the pop-ups that used to get between visitors and the information they came for

. A modern, mobile-friendly platform the practice owns and manages directly, so information stays current

. Redirects from the old page addresses, so patients with saved bookmarks still land in the right place

Putting the Patient First

So much of healthcare has become push-button. Patients are often reduced to a name and a number before anyone asks how they can be helped. Bence Chiropractic has always worked the other way, and the new site was built to keep it that way, with the patient first and foremost and a conversation as the first point of contact, not a confirmation email.

That's why visitors no longer book themselves into an open time slot. They send a request online, day or night, and a member of the office staff follows up personally to confirm a time, answer questions, and help them prepare for their first visit.

"In a world of speeding technology, it's good to know you can still talk to a living, breathing human every time you dial the phone," said Caroline Bence, practice manager. "That's something sorely lacking in today's medical landscape. It's something we've never wanted to give up."

The new site went live on September 16, 2026, and the practice plans to keep adding articles and condition pages, starting with the topics its patients ask about most.

Patients can explore the new site at bencechiro, request an appointment online, or call the office at (586) 978-9900. New patients can take advantage of a $99 new patient special that includes a consultation, examination, report of findings, and X-rays if needed. Bence Chiropractic Wellness Center is located at 46857 Garfield Rd. in Macomb.

About Bence Chiropractic Wellness Center

Bence Chiropractic Wellness Center is a family chiropractic practice in Macomb, Michigan, led by Dr. Pavel Bence, DC, CCWP, who has more than 40 years of chiropractic experience. He sees patients in English, Serbo-Croatian, and Slovak. The practice provides chiropractic care for neck and back pain, sciatica, headaches, TMJD, auto accident injuries, and ADD/ADHD support, along with prenatal and pediatric chiropractic, massage therapy, electromagnetic vascular therapy, and ProBalance360 balance testing. It serves patients from Macomb, Shelby Township, Sterling Heights, Clinton Township, Warren, and surrounding communities.

Caroline Bence

Bence Chiropractic Wellness Center

+1 586-978-9900

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