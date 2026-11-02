Joined Bio Marks One Year Since Platform Launch With More Than 10,000 New Participants And A Year Of Rapid Growth

Joined Bio is accelerating medical breakthroughs by connecting empowered patients with researchers who need them.

Direct-to-patient research platform adds AI-powered tools, pays participants tens of thousands of dollars, and delivers research specimens in days, not months

- Jill Mullan, Co-CEO Joined BioLEXINGTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Joined Bio, the AI-powered direct-to-patient research platform, today shared results from the first year since its platform launch. More than 10,000 new participants have joined since launch, adding to the community Joined Bio built through its acquisition of DNAsimple. In the past year, the company also rolled out multiple major platform capabilities and ran direct-to-patient studies focused on vaccine research, autoimmune research, and healthy donors."A year ago, we said research participation should be as simple as online shopping. Now we have the proof," said Jill Mullan, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Joined Bio. "People are signing up and connecting their health records, and they keep coming back for the next study. Researchers are getting samples and data faster than they thought possible. It's a big year, and we're just getting started."Participants Show Up and Come BackThe numbers from year one show a community that joins research and stays involved:.10,000+ new participants have joined the platform since its late 2025 launch.40% of participants with connected health records have already taken part in a study.Tens of thousands of dollars have been paid to participants for everything from at-home biospecimen collections to surveys.The company maintained a perfect 5-star rating in participant reviews on Google"Everyone was very professional and made me feel comfortable during the collection," one participant wrote in a Google review. "Super easy way to make money and contribute to science!" Another wrote: "Easy and efficient process. Friendly and professional staff. Glad to help their research!""The stat I'm proudest of is that 40% participation rate," said Christopher Ianelli, MD, PhD, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Joined Bio. "When someone connects their health records, there's a very good chance they'll take part in a study. That tells us the matching works. People are seeing studies that are relevant to them, and they're saying yes."Research at the Speed Scientists NeedFor life sciences organizations, the platform delivered what the company promised at launch: the right participants, samples, and data, fast. Joined Bio has now supported more than 90 research projects for 30+ clients. In the platform's first year, that work included delivering blood, plasma, serum, and various swabs, along with participant surveys.In one study, Joined Bio went from purchase order to samples in the researcher's hands in just six days. For healthy donor studies, fresh samples were delivered within hours of collection."Most researchers expect to wait months for the right samples," said Ianelli. "When we can turn a study around in under a week, or get fresh samples to a researcher the same day they're drawn, that changes what's possible for their science."A Year of Building the PlatformJoined Bio hit key milestones throughout the year:.October 2025: Launched the Joined Bio platform and BioCircle, its participant community.November 2025: Announced the acquisition of DNAsimple, the at-home research pioneer that got its start on ABC's "Shark Tank".December 2025: Launched the Referral Program, which rewards participants for inviting friends and family.February 2026: Closed a venture investment to support continued platform development and participant acquisition.April 2026: Introduced Complete Health Record and Self-Reported Health Data, giving participants one view of their medical history.September 2026: Launched Nova, an AI assistant that answers participants' questions about their own health records, plus medical document uploadsWhat's NextIn its second year, Joined Bio will deepen its AI-powered study matching and grow its participant community in additional disease areas, so researchers can reach the right people for their studies even faster. The company also plans to expand its support for organizations focused on AI for health, which increasingly need access to patients and everything they can contribute, from blood samples and health records to digital biomarkers such as voice recordings and wearable data."Year one proved the model works," said Mullan. "Year two is about growth: more participants in the disease areas that matter most, smarter matching, and bringing what we've built to the many teams using AI to advance health."Participants can join Joined Bio at .About Joined BioJoined Bio is accelerating medical discovery by connecting empowered patients with the researchers and AI innovators who need their unique contributions. The company's technology platform enables individuals to contribute biospecimens, health records, and other real-world data that advance the development of new treatments, while receiving fair compensation for their participation. By making research participation as simple as e-commerce, Joined Bio has built the infrastructure for the next generation of medical breakthroughs. Learn more at .

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Joined Bio Marks One Year Since Platform Launch with More Than 10,000 New Participants and a Year of Rapid Growth News Provided By Joined Bio November 02, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology



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