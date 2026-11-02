METCASE Marks 15 Years Of COMBIMET 19-Inch Rack Cases With Enhanced Enclosure Design

METCASE marks 15 years of it's COMBIMET 19-inch rack-mount enclosures with a new improved design across all variants.

The COMBIMET 19-inch rack case series includes popular 24-inch deep variants for server/network rack applications.

METCASE can provide the COMBIMET 19-inch rack cases fully customized to individual specifications.

METCASE has introduced a strengthened design for its COMBIMET 19-inch rack case range as the company marks the product line's 15th anniversary.

- Sean BaileyBRIDGEVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- METCASE is celebrating the 15th anniversary of its COMBIMET 19-inch rack case range with the introduction of a revised enclosure design featuring enhanced structural strength and increased usable panel space.COMBIMET aluminum rack cases are designed for a variety of applications, including networking and communications equipment, industrial computers, audio and studio systems, laboratory instruments, and industrial control technology.The updated design incorporates improved connection tabs that provide stronger joints between enclosure components, increasing overall rigidity and durability. COMBIMET cases also feature enlarged hidden apertures behind the front and rear panels, creating additional usable space for displays, controls, switches, connectors, and ventilation.The enclosure range is designed to provide access to internal electronics through removable top, base, and rear panels. Ventilated and unventilated versions of the top and base panels are available as standard. Internal features include mounting holes for PCBs or chassis assemblies, together with M4 earth studs fitted to all panels.The COMBIMET family is available in 68 standard model, size, and color combinations. Options include the open-top COMBIMET T version, super-deep 24-inch models for server rack applications, and the Solid Top variant featuring a wraparound cover with concealed top-panel fixings. Cases are supplied fully assembled.Standard heights range from 1U to 6U. Three standard depths are available: 10.43 inches, 14.37 inches, and 24.00 inches. Standard color options are light gray (RAL 7035) and black (RAL 9005), with custom colors available on request.Available accessories include mounting plates, 19-inch mounting kits, PCB mounting kits, and PCB/panel fixing screws.METCASE also offers customization services for COMBIMET enclosures. Options include custom heights, widths, and depths, custom front panels, CNC machining, inserts and fixings, painting and finishing, and digital printing of legends, logos, and graphics.LEARN MORE ABOUT THE IMPROVED COMBIMET 19-inch >>

SEAN J BAILEY

OKW Enclosures Inc

+1 412-220-9244

COMBIMET 19" RACK-MOUNT CASES

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METCASE Marks 15 Years of COMBIMET 19-Inch Rack Cases with Enhanced Enclosure Design News Provided By OKW Enclosures Inc November 02, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Telecommunications



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