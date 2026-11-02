Entech Strengthens Florida East Coast Presence With Acquisition Of Boomtech

Entech

Entech - Better Together

Acquisition expands Entech's local presence in South Florida while bringing together two teams committed to responsive, relationship-driven technology support.

- Buddy Martin, CEO & President, Entech

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Entech, a leading provider of managed IT, AI and cybersecurity services for mid-sized businesses across Florida, today announced the acquisition of Boca Raton-based BoomTech IT, further strengthening Entech's presence along Florida's East Coast and supporting the company's continued growth across the state.

Founded by Philipp Baumann, BoomTech has built a strong presence in South Florida by providing managed IT, cybersecurity, cloud and technology consulting services to businesses throughout Boca Raton and surrounding markets. The company's relationship-driven approach and focus on responsive, reliable technology support closely align with Entech's commitment to serving as a long-term technology partner.

Strengthening Entech's East Coast Presence

The acquisition builds on Entech's continued investment across Florida and expands its local presence in one of the state's key business markets. By bringing BoomTech into Entech, the combined organization adds local relationships, talent and market knowledge while giving BoomTech partners access to Entech's broader resources and capabilities.

“South Florida continues to be an important part of Entech's growth, and BoomTech gives us an even stronger local presence on the East Coast,” said Buddy Martin, President and CEO of Entech.“Philipp and his team have built strong relationships in this market and a business that aligns well with how we serve our partners. Bringing our teams together allows us to continue growing in the right way, with local people, local relationships and the resources of a larger organization behind them.”

Building on a Shared Approach

BoomTech's focus on understanding each organization's business goals and providing technology solutions tailored to its needs complements Entech's approach to managed technology, cybersecurity and strategic IT leadership.

“We've always been focused on taking care of our clients and building relationships that last,” said Philipp Baumann, founder and CEO of BoomTech.“Entech gives us the opportunity to build on that foundation with more resources, more expertise and additional capabilities for the businesses we serve. It was important to me that the next step for BoomTech felt like a natural extension of what we've built, and I believe we've found that with Entech.”

The acquisition also expands Entech's ability to support organizations throughout South Florida with local resources backed by a growing statewide team and a broader suite of managed IT, cybersecurity, AI, cloud, risk and compliance, and strategic technology services.

Continuing Entech's Florida Growth

The acquisition represents another step in Entech's long-term strategy to build a strong statewide presence while maintaining meaningful connections within the communities it serves.

As Entech continues to grow, the company remains focused on investing in its people, expanding its capabilities and building the local presence needed to support partners wherever their businesses take them.

About Entech

Entech is a Florida-based managed technology, AI and cybersecurity services provider supporting small and mid-sized organizations across the state. Entech partners with businesses to proactively manage risk, improve reliability and align technology with strategic goals so people can focus on what matters most. Services include managed IT, cybersecurity, AI services, cloud solutions, risk and compliance, Managed 365 and strategic IT leadership.

About BoomTech

BoomTech is a Boca Raton-based managed IT services provider serving businesses throughout South Florida. Founded by Philipp Baumann, BoomTech provides managed IT, cybersecurity, cloud solutions, business continuity, IT consulting and related technology services with a focus on responsive support and long-term client relationships.

Mark London

Entech

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Entech Strengthens Florida East Coast Presence with Acquisition of BoomTech News Provided By Entech November 02, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Law, Manufacturing, Technology



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