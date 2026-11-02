JKR Automotive Advertising Hires Jason Fulmino As Senior Account Executive

Jason Fulmino

Automotive Advertising giant JKR Automotive Advertising announces the hire of Jason Fulmino as Senior Account Executive.

MAITLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- JKR Automotive Advertising, a full-service automotive advertising agency based in Maitland, Florida, has announced the hiring of Jason Fulmino as Senior Account Executive. Fulmino joins JKR effective November 2, bringing nearly 25 years of experience with iHeartMedia (formerly Clear Channel), and an extensive background in automotive advertising, media strategy and account management.Fulmino began his career at iHeart as an account executive before advancing through local leadership positions. In 2012, he transitioned to iHeart Automotive as the company launched its dedicated automotive vertical. In 2018, he was assigned to serve as iHeart's primary point of contact for JKR, a partnership that gave him an inside look at the agency's operations, leadership and approach to automotive advertising.“JKR has always been a very appealing and enticing platform within automotive,” Fulmino said.“I truly believe it is one of the only dedicated agencies that is truly fluent in all aspects of the customer journey. All stages... top, middle and bottom funnel.”Over the past decade, he has worked directly with many key members of the JKR team, exchanging ideas and strategies for many of the agency's long-standing campaigns across the United States.“This experience has given me a grasp of the cadence and methodologies for how to integrate and implement a JKR campaign,” Fulmino said.“This will serve me well as I begin my first year with JKR.”“Jason brings a unique combination of automotive industry knowledge and media experience that makes him an outstanding addition to our team,” said JKR Senior Partner and Co-Founder Jeff Johnson.“He will be a tremendous asset to our agency and the clients we serve.”Fulmino's initial plan is to learn JKR's internal processes and work closely with its media, art, creative and compliance teams. He also intends to leverage his industry relationships to identify dealerships that could benefit from stronger branding and a comprehensive advertising strategy.About JKR Automotive AdvertisingFounded in 2007, JKR Advertising & Marketing delivers all aspects of automotive retail advertising. JKR provides market analysis, creative, radio, TV, digital, print, public relations, and digital. JKR's experience, knowledge, and dedicated focus result in the overwhelming majority of clients outperforming their peers, markets, and competitors. Clients include individual dealerships and multi-brand, multi-store groups.

Jeff Johnson

JKR Automotive Advertising

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JKR Automotive Advertising Hires Jason Fulmino as Senior Account Executive News Provided By JKR Advertising November 02, 2026, 13:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail



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