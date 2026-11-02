Kharge, Rahul Meet Senior Party Leaders From Uttarakhand Leaders In Delhi But Harish Rawat Absent

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi held a meeting with senior Uttarakhand party leaders here on Monday to discuss preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections in the hill state.

Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, Uttarakhand Congress In-charge Kumari Selja, state unit President Ganesh Godiyal, Uttarakhand Assembly LoP Yashpal Arya, and the party's Election Management Committee head Harak Singh Rawat were among the prominent party leaders present during the meeting.

However, senior party leader and former Chief Minister Harish Rawat was absent.

The meeting was part of the Congress' strategy to strengthen the party's position in the Himalayan state ahead of the Assembly elections next year.

Kharge took aim at the "double-engine BJP government" in Uttarakhand and said that, over the past ten years, it has "betrayed the hopes and aspirations of the state's people".

"A collapsed law-and-order system, serious questions over women's safety, the arrogance of power, and a persistent tendency to evade accountability have left the people of the state disillusioned," he posted on X.

"The people of Uttarakhand are now demanding an accounting and seeking change. The Congress Party is fighting with full vigour for the rights and entitlements of the people, from the streets to the halls of the legislature. Our resolve is to win the trust of the people and give Devbhoomi Uttarakhand a secure, sensitive, and accountable government that places public welfare above all," he added.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, Kumari Selja said that extensive discussions were held, strategising on forming an agenda for the party's election campaign.

"Since it is an election-going state, a review of the situation there was taken, discussing what is happening and how all of us will move forward together. Regarding the strategy, we will inform you in due time. Everything is fully prepared; our programs are currently underway," she said.

Meanwhile, on November 4, Congress is planning to hold demonstrations at district and state headquarters in Uttarakhand against alleged land scams and the "illegal" sale or auction of land in the state.

"A very major issue there revolves around corruption and the land scams. Land is being sold off at dirt-cheap prices, representing a massive scandal, which is a key part of the corruption issue. Since corruption is so widespread, land grabbing is a significant part of it. We have extensive details regarding what is happening on such a large scale. Going to the ground level, all our people and leaders will stage protests at various places to bring this to the public's attention," Selja said, mentioning that the Congress party will hold a campaign regarding this on November 4.

She also stated that she will hold a press conference at the party headquarters here to expose the alleged scam.

Asked about Harish Rawat's absence from the meeting, Selja said: "There is a set criterion for the meeting. For instance, I am the In-charge; our two Secretaries are present with us, along with the PCC President, the CLP leader, and our two Chairmen. As I mentioned to you, the Campaign Committee Chairman and our Election Management Committee Chairman are present. Since this is about elections, that was the focus. Otherwise, discussions with all leaders have been happening earlier and will continue in the future as well. This is an ongoing process that will keep moving forward with other leaders too."

Harak Singh Rawat, speaking to IANS, said that the Congress will hold a demonstration regarding the "corruption" taking place in Uttarakhand.

"The land scams, whether in Haridwar, Rishikesh, Vikas Nagar, or land belonging to the Jal Vidyut Nigam worth billions of rupees, or in Mussoorie where George Everest land was given to Ramdev Ji -- we are holding a demonstration on November 4 against all of this. In Uttarakhand, over the next three months, regarding corruption and all these issues, we have formulated a complete action plan today," he said.