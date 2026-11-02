Belgian PM Offers Resignation To King Philippe After Failed Budget Talks

MENAFN - IANS) Brussels, Nov 2 (IANS) Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever offered his resignation to King Philippe on Monday after failed budget talks, the Belgian Royal Palace announced in a statement. However, King Philippe has not yet decided whether to accept his resignation and will hold talks with political leaders in the coming days.

In a statement shared on X, the Belgian Royal Palace stated, "The King has received Bart De Wever in audience. The Prime Minister has offered his resignation following the failed budget negotiations. The King is holding his decision in reserve and will begin consultations with the majority party leaders starting tomorrow."

King Philippe expressed regret that no agreement has been reached on the budget aligned with current challenges. He noted that Belgium cannot afford a prolonged political crisis amid major geopolitical uncertainty and economic challenges and urged all parties involved to prioritise the general interest and willingness to compromise.

"The King regrets that no agreement has been reached on a credible budget aligned with the current challenges. In a context of major geopolitical uncertainty and significant economic challenges, the country cannot afford a prolonged political crisis," the Belgian Royal Palace mentioned in another post on X.

"The King therefore appeals to everyone's sense of responsibility and calls on all parties involved to prioritise the general interest and a willingness to compromise. The Prime Minister will be received again by the King on Friday, 6 November 2026," it added.

De Wever met King Philippe after he failed to reach an agreement with his ministers on the budget. The talks were unsuccessful as Vooruit (Flemish social democrats), Christian Democratic and Flemish (CD&V) and Les Engages (Francophone centrists) reportedly sought increase in tax on the "strongest financial shoulders" while Francophone liberals and Flemish nationalists expressed strong opposition to it, 'The Brussels Times' reported.

Bart De Wever spoke for more than an hour with King Philippe during their meeting on Monday and left the palace shortly after 11 am (local time). If the King accepts the Belgian PM's resignation, a new schedule for elections will be announced, The Brussels Times reported. However, a new government could also be formed on the basis of the balance of power from the previous polls. King Philippe will again meet Bart De Wever on Friday.