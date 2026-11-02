JK Deputy CM Rubbishes Reports Of Discontent Within National Conference

JK Deputy CM Dismisses Reports of Internal Party Discord

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary on Monday dismissed speculation about internal differences within the party, asserting that the organisation remained strong and united and would continue to maintain its political standing despite attempts to undermine it.“The National Conference has always been at its peak, and the National Conference will always remain at its peak. Even if someone tries to cast an evil eye, it will never affect the National Conference,” Choudhary said.

National Conference as a Political Movement

Jammu and Kashmir Minister Javed Rana also rejected suggestions that the party was facing any serious organisational crisis, describing the National Conference as a movement rather than merely a political party. He said the party had faced several challenges, particularly after August 5, 2019, but had continued to remain intact despite what he described as efforts by the BJP to weaken it.

“The strength of the National Conference lies in the fact that it is not merely a political party but a movement. Despite the campaign of oppression unleashed across the country, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir, following August 5, 2019, the National Conference remained unaffected. We fought a major battle. After August 5, 2019, the BJP left no stone unturned in its efforts to weaken the National Conference, using agencies and every possible tactic. However, it failed to break the party,” Rana said.

Leadership Control and Government Stability

He further asserted that the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference remained united and that its leadership exercised complete control over the organisation. Referring to the Omar Abdullah-led government, Rana expressed confidence that it would complete its full term and continue working for the welfare of the people.“The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference remains united, and its leadership has complete control over the organisation. A strong government is functioning under the leadership of Omar Abdullah. It will complete its full term and continue working for the welfare of the people,” he said.

Addressing Legislative Concerns

Addressing reports of dissatisfaction among legislators over ministerial representation, Rana said that raising demands and discussing concerns within the party forum was a normal democratic practice. He acknowledged that every MLA aspired to become a minister and represent the interests of their constituency, but pointed out that it was not possible to accommodate everyone in the Cabinet.

“As I have already said, raising demands within the party forum is not wrong. There is nothing objectionable about discussing issues on the party's platform. Every MLA aspires to become a minister and represent their constituency. However, not everyone can be given that opportunity. A balanced representation has been ensured in the Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet based on certain criteria, keeping all regions and communities in mind,” Rana said. He, however, acknowledged that the concerns raised by party legislators required the attention of the leadership. Expressing confidence in an amicable resolution, he said that National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah's return from Delhi would help address the outstanding issues.“Nevertheless, the leadership must address these concerns. I am confident that once Dr Farooq Abdullah returns from Delhi, all these issues will be resolved,” he added.

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