Gwalior Paramedical Student Files Molestation Case Against Classmate

Gwalior Paramedical Student Files Complaint

A paramedical student of a Medical College in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior has filed a molestation complaint against her classmate, following which police registered a case and detained the accused, a police officer said on Monday. According to the police, both students were admitted to the college in 2025 during the same academic session and were initially friends. The complainant, however, later objected to the accused's remarks and comments, which she perceived as having sexual connotations.

Police Investigation and Action

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Jayraj Kuber told ANI,“A paramedical college student filed a molestation complaint against her classmate. Both students were admitted in 2025, during the same academic session. They were initially friends, but later the student's remarks and comments appeared to her to have a sexual connotation. She objected and asked him to stop.”

The victim also complained about the matter to the college administration but the accused did not improve his conduct. As a result of which, she filed the police complaint.“The complainant complained about the issue to the college, but there was no improvement. She subsequently submitted a written complaint at the police station, based on which a case was registered. The accused has been detained, and further action is being taken,” ASP Kuber said. Further investigation in the case is underway, he added.

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