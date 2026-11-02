Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Secret Alchemist Makes Rs 120 Crore In Just 8 Months Actor's Startup Success Story

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Samantha is taking a small break from movies right now, but she is totally ruling the business world. We break down her massive startup success story here.

Actress Samantha built a massive fan base across South Indian cinema with her hit Tamil and Telugu movies. She is now expanding her focus beyond acting. She shows huge interest in entrepreneurship and keeps launching new ventures.

She recently co-founded a wellness brand called Secret Alchemist with her partners. This brand is currently the talk of the town. Reports say the company earned around Rs 120 crore in revenue in just eight months. Fans and industry experts are closely watching this massive growth.

She already proved her business skills with her clothing brand Saaki and production house Tralala Moving Pictures. She has now stepped into the beauty and fragrance market.

Samantha reportedly had serious doubts about the harsh chemicals used in regular perfumes and beauty products. She completely stopped using such chemical products for almost two years. She then decided to create safe fragrances using pure natural ingredients.

She teamed up with Ankita Thadani and Akash Walia to launch Secret Alchemist. The company now creates unique products and offers a completely natural fragrance experience.

The sudden growth of this new company is surprising everyone right now. The brand reportedly touched Rs 120 crore in revenue within just eight months of its launch. The company made this huge money in a very short time. This massive financial update is currently grabbing major attention across social media platforms.

Samantha continues to show strong interest in various business ventures outside her acting career. She successfully runs her production house and clothing brand. She is now focusing heavily on the fragrance industry. She also stays connected with her fans through television shows. She recently grabbed everyone's attention through the Celebrity MasterChef show.

She easily manages movies, production, and retail businesses all at once. Her newest venture Secret Alchemist is the current hot topic. The Rs 120 crore revenue in eight months stands as a massive milestone in her business journey.