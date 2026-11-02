Kareena Kapoor Wishes Shah Rukh Khan On 61St Birthday With Film Tease

Kareena Kapoor Hints at On-Screen Reunion with Shah Rukh Khan

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has added to the excitement surrounding Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film 'King' by wishing the superstar on his 61st birthday and hinting at a possible reunion with him on screen. Taking to social media, Kareena shared a striking black-and-white picture that appears to tease a dance sequence featuring the two stars. The photograph captures the silhouette of Shah Rukh and Kareena standing close to each other. While their faces remain hidden in the shadows, the picture has certainly sparked curiosity among fans about their reunion. Along with the picture, Kareena penned a special birthday note for the superstar, writing,“Happy Birthday King, the forever Ruler of the kingdom. Let's dance together... Can't wait 24-12-26.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Fan and Family Reaction to the Tease

Kareena's post quickly caught the attention of fans, with many expressing excitement at the possibility of watching the two stars reunite on the big screen. The post also received enthusiastic reactions from their friends and family. Shah Rukh's wife, Gauri Khan, commented,“It's going to be insane,” further fuelling excitement around the anticipated reunion. Kareena's sister, Karisma Kapoor, also joined the conversation, commenting,“Can't waitttt.”

About Shah Rukh Khan's Upcoming Film King

Kareena and Shah Rukh have previously shared screen space in films, including the likes of 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', 'Ra', and 'Don' among others. SRK is currently busy promoting his upcoming film 'King', which marks his second collaboration with Siddharth Anand after 'Pathaan'. On the special occasion, the makers also shared visuals from his upcoming action entertainer 'King', offering fans a glimpse of the film. The projections showcased two dialogues, "King Akela Kaafi Hai" and "Darr Nahi, Dehshat Hoon", adding to the excitement among his admirers gathered outside Mannat. Directed by Siddharth Anand, 'King' will release in theatres on December 24, 2026, making it a major Christmas release. Earlier, the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai was illuminated with greetings and pictures of SRK ahead of his 61st birthday.

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