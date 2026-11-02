Jazeera Airways Welcomes First Cohort of Ertiqaa Management Trainees
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Kuwait, 2 November 2026:
Jazeera Airways officially welcomed the first cohort of participants to Ertiqaa, its Management Training Program, marking an important milestone in the airline’s commitment to developing national talent and nurturing the next generation of aviation leaders.
The inaugural cohort began their journey with a comprehensive orientation program, including a session to connect with Jazeera Airways’ leadership team. The interactive session provided participants with an opportunity to engage directly with the airline’s leadership, gain insights into its vision, values, strategic priorities, and understand the important role they will play in shaping Jazeera’s future.
Launched in August 2026, Ertiqaa', meaning elevation or advancement in Arabic, is a structured management development initiative designed to identify, nurture, and accelerate the careers of high-potential young Kuwaiti graduates. The program supports Jazeera Airways’ long-term growth ambitions while contributing to Kuwait Vision 2035 through investment in national human capital.
Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer, Jazeera Airways, said: “We are proud to welcome our first cohort of Ertiqaa' management trainees to the Jazeera family. These young graduates represent the ambition, energy and potential of Kuwait’s next generation, and we are excited to be part of their professional journey. As Jazeera Airways enters an exciting new phase of growth, investing in our people is just as important as investing in new aircraft, destinations, and infrastructure. Ertiqaa' is about creating opportunities for young Kuwaitis to learn, contribute and develop into future leaders who will help shape the aviation industry. I look forward to seeing this first cohort grow with us and make their mark on Jazeera’s future.”
The Ertiqaa' program spans 18 months, offering participants a comprehensive cross-functional learning experience, hands-on assignments, mentorship from experienced leaders, structured learning modules, and exposure to strategic business projects. Trainees will gain practical insights into different aspects of airline operations and management, building the technical knowledge, commercial understanding and leadership capabilities needed to succeed in a dynamic aviation environment.
Ginny Sethi, Chief People Officer, Jazeera Airways, said: “At Jazeera Airways, we believe that investing in people today is key to building a stronger future. The launch of our first Ertiqaa cohort marks an important step in our commitment to nurturing Kuwaiti talent and developing the next generation of aviation leaders. As our airline continues to grow, building a strong pipeline of homegrown talent will be essential to our long-term success. Through Ertiqaa, we aim to inspire young Kuwaitis to realize their potential, develop the confidence and capabilities to take on leadership roles, and grow alongside Jazeera Airways. This is not just an investment in individual careers, but in the future of our airline and Kuwait’s aviation sector.”
The program also reinforces Jazeera Airways’ focus on fostering a culture of continuous learning, innovation, and internal career development. By providing young professionals with early exposure to different functions and direct engagement with leadership, Ertiqaa'
aims to develop well-rounded future leaders who can contribute to the airline’s evolving business needs.
As Jazeera Airways continues to expand its fleet, network and operational capabilities, initiatives such as Ertiqaa' play a vital role in building a future-ready workforce. The successful onboarding of its first cohort marks the beginning of a long-term commitment to empowering Kuwaiti talent and creating meaningful career pathways within the aviation industry.
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Jazeera Airways officially welcomed the first cohort of participants to Ertiqaa, its Management Training Program, marking an important milestone in the airline’s commitment to developing national talent and nurturing the next generation of aviation leaders.
The inaugural cohort began their journey with a comprehensive orientation program, including a session to connect with Jazeera Airways’ leadership team. The interactive session provided participants with an opportunity to engage directly with the airline’s leadership, gain insights into its vision, values, strategic priorities, and understand the important role they will play in shaping Jazeera’s future.
Launched in August 2026, Ertiqaa', meaning elevation or advancement in Arabic, is a structured management development initiative designed to identify, nurture, and accelerate the careers of high-potential young Kuwaiti graduates. The program supports Jazeera Airways’ long-term growth ambitions while contributing to Kuwait Vision 2035 through investment in national human capital.
Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer, Jazeera Airways, said: “We are proud to welcome our first cohort of Ertiqaa' management trainees to the Jazeera family. These young graduates represent the ambition, energy and potential of Kuwait’s next generation, and we are excited to be part of their professional journey. As Jazeera Airways enters an exciting new phase of growth, investing in our people is just as important as investing in new aircraft, destinations, and infrastructure. Ertiqaa' is about creating opportunities for young Kuwaitis to learn, contribute and develop into future leaders who will help shape the aviation industry. I look forward to seeing this first cohort grow with us and make their mark on Jazeera’s future.”
The Ertiqaa' program spans 18 months, offering participants a comprehensive cross-functional learning experience, hands-on assignments, mentorship from experienced leaders, structured learning modules, and exposure to strategic business projects. Trainees will gain practical insights into different aspects of airline operations and management, building the technical knowledge, commercial understanding and leadership capabilities needed to succeed in a dynamic aviation environment.
Ginny Sethi, Chief People Officer, Jazeera Airways, said: “At Jazeera Airways, we believe that investing in people today is key to building a stronger future. The launch of our first Ertiqaa cohort marks an important step in our commitment to nurturing Kuwaiti talent and developing the next generation of aviation leaders. As our airline continues to grow, building a strong pipeline of homegrown talent will be essential to our long-term success. Through Ertiqaa, we aim to inspire young Kuwaitis to realize their potential, develop the confidence and capabilities to take on leadership roles, and grow alongside Jazeera Airways. This is not just an investment in individual careers, but in the future of our airline and Kuwait’s aviation sector.”
The program also reinforces Jazeera Airways’ focus on fostering a culture of continuous learning, innovation, and internal career development. By providing young professionals with early exposure to different functions and direct engagement with leadership, Ertiqaa'
aims to develop well-rounded future leaders who can contribute to the airline’s evolving business needs.
As Jazeera Airways continues to expand its fleet, network and operational capabilities, initiatives such as Ertiqaa' play a vital role in building a future-ready workforce. The successful onboarding of its first cohort marks the beginning of a long-term commitment to empowering Kuwaiti talent and creating meaningful career pathways within the aviation industry.
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