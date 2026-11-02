Azerbaijan, Japan Discuss Expanding Ties, Investment Opportunities (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)On November 2, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, received the newly appointed Japanese Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Takuro Furui.

According to information published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, the ambassador presented Minister Jeyhun Bayramov with a copy of his credentials. The minister congratulated the ambassador on his appointment and wished him success in his diplomatic work. The importance of the ambassador's role in developing existing relations between Azerbaijan and Japan was noted.

The parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of Azerbaijani-Japanese relations, the expansion of political dialogue, and opportunities to strengthen cooperation in the economic, trade, energy, transportation, high-tech, sports, humanitarian, and educational sectors.

As part of efforts to expand economic cooperation, the importance of Japanese companies taking advantage of investment opportunities in Azerbaijan, including the favorable business and logistical conditions offered by the Alat Free Economic Zone, was emphasized.

Azerbaijan's growing role in strengthening interregional transportation and logistics links was highlighted, as was the country's contribution to the development of the East–West and North–South transportation corridors.

In addition, information was presented on the large-scale restoration and reconstruction work being carried out in the territories liberated from occupation, the creation of modern infrastructure, the realization of these territories' economic potential, and the measures being taken to ensure their sustainable development. Particular attention was paid to the serious obstacles that widespread landmine contamination poses to the recovery process, the safety of the civilian population, and the return of former internally displaced persons to their homelands.

During the meeting, the parties also exchanged views on cooperation within the framework of international organizations, as well as on other topics of mutual interest.