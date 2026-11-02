Kazakhstan Sends 50-Member Delegation To Israel For Cooperation Talks

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A delegation of more than 50 senior government officials and representatives of state-owned companies from Kazakhstan is visiting Israel to participate in a meeting of the bilateral Joint Economic Committee and discuss ways to expand cooperation, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.

The delegation is led by Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, Zhaslan Madiyev, who met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar during the visit.

According to Kazakhstan's Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, Madiyev conveyed greetings and best wishes from President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Herzog.

During the meetings, the sides discussed the implementation of agreements reached during Herzog's visit to Kazakhstan in April 2026, along with prospects for cooperation in artificial intelligence, innovation, water management, critical minerals and tourism.

They also explored opportunities to engage Israeli companies and startups through Kazakhstan's alem platform and Data Center Valley initiative.

The visit is taking place as part of the 10th meeting of the Kazakhstan-Israel Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation. Madiyev and Israeli Minister in the Ministry of Finance Ze'ev Elkin are co-chairing the commission meeting.

The Kazakh delegation also includes deputy ministers and regional governors. Its members are expected to meet with representatives of the Israel Innovation Authority, Israel Space Agency, National AI Directorate and Israel National Cyber Directorate, as well as Israeli companies.