Frankcrum Staffing Expands Into St. Petersburg With New Pinellas County Office

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FrankCrum Staffing, one of Tampa Bay's largest temporary employment firms, today announced it is expanding in Pinellas County with a new office in St. Petersburg. The move extends the company's footprint across the Tampa Bay region and reflects its continued investment in connecting local employers with skilled talent.

FrankCrum Staffing will host a grand opening event at the new office on Monday, Nov. 9, 2026, beginning at 9 a.m. Attendees can meet the St. Petersburg team and learn more about the company's services.

The new office, located at 9400 4th St. N., Suite 115, will focus on staffing for the light industrial, manufacturing, professional, and healthcare industries. Job seekers are welcome to visit on a walk-in basis, with no appointment necessary.

Pinellas County offers an accessible labor pool of more than 1.4 million workers within commuting distance, alongside a mix of established employers and growing businesses.

“Our decision to expand into St. Petersburg reflects the tremendous opportunity we see across Pinellas County,” said Marines Delgado, Vice President of Recruiting and Operations for FrankCrum Staffing.“This new office represents more than a new location. It's an investment in the businesses, people, and communities that make Pinellas County such an important part of the Tampa Bay economy.”

The St. Petersburg office will offer the same full range of staffing services available across FrankCrum Staffing's existing Tampa Bay area locations, including temporary, contract-to-hire, and direct placement options, along with HR guidance and benefits support for associates placed through the company.

“Expanding into St. Petersburg is a natural extension of the work we've done across Tampa Bay for more than four decades,” said Haley Crum, President of FrankCrum Staffing.“As Pinellas County continues to grow, local employers and job seekers deserve a staffing partner who understands this community and is invested in its success. That's exactly what this office gives them.”

Job seekers and employers in the St. Petersburg area are invited to visit the new office or learn more at frankcrumstaffing.com.

About FrankCrum Staffing

FrankCrum Staffing, founded in 1981 and headquartered in Florida, is one of Tampa Bay's largest temporary employment firms, specializing in contract, contract-to-hire, and direct placements. With a network of over 500,000 candidates and a proven track record as one of Tampa Bay's fastest-growing companies, FrankCrum Staffing combines personal care and advanced technology to deliver qualified talent across light industrial, manufacturing, professional, and healthcare services industries.

Media Contact:

Devon Murray

Senior Director of Marketing, FrankCrum Staffing

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