FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Maranello (Italy), November 2, 2026 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“ Ferrari” or the“ Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 250 million share buyback program announced on September 1, 2026, as the third tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 3.5 billion expected to be executed by 2030 in line with the disclosure made during the 2025 Capital Markets Day (the“ Third Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) as follows:



Trading

Date

(dd/mm/yyyy)



Stock Exchange



Number of common shares purchased



Average price per share

excluding fees

(€)



Consideration excluding fees

(€)

26/10/2026 EXM 2,000 353.7594 707,518.80 27/10/2026 EXM 13,000 351.2915 4,566,789.50 28/10/2026 EXM 8,000 350.9577 2,807,661.60 29/10/2026 EXM 1,800 352.7169 634,890.42 30/10/2026 EXM 4,000 356.5277 1,426,110.80

Total



- 28,800 352.1865 10,142,971.12

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Since the announcement of such Third Tranche till October 30, 2026, the total invested consideration has been:



Euro 130,524,314.01 for No. 370,061 common shares purchased on the EXM USD 31,498,189.59 (Euro 27,457,608.48*) for No. 77,824 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of October 30, 2026 the Company held in treasury No. 2,038,689 common shares, net of shares assigned under the Company's equity incentive plan, corresponding to 1.15% of the then total issued common shares. Including the special voting shares, the Company held in treasury 0.87% of the then total issued share capital.

Since January 5, 2026, start date of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 3.5 billion announced during the 2025 Capital Markets Day, until October 30, 2026, the Company has purchased a total of 2,149,069 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 668,739,227.70.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari's corporate website under the Buyback Programs section ( ).

For further information:

Ferrari Media & PR

Email: ...

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FNV BB PR 2 Nov 2026 ENG