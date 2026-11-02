Fluke Unveils Its Most Powerful Acoustic Imagers In A Smaller, Lighter Design, Enabling Faster Inspections And More Confident Maintenance Decisions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Fluke ii1050 and ii1030 acoustic imagers combine advanced detection, thermal imaging support, and on-device reporting to quickly uncover issues and reduce unplanned downtime

Everett, Washington, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The costliest threats to productivity and profitability are often the ones maintenance teams can't see. Hidden compressed air leaks waste energy around the clock, while developing electrical and mechanical issues can escalate into safety incidents, equipment failures and unplanned downtime. As industrial organizations face rising energy costs, growing reliability expectations and ongoing workforce shortages, identifying these issues quickly has become more critical than ever.

Organizations need technologies that can uncover hidden issues faster, simplify inspections and enable more confident maintenance decisions. To meet that need, Fluke today introduced the Fluke ii1050 and ii1030 Acoustic Imagers, a new generation of imaging designed to deliver greater acoustic performance in a significantly smaller, lighter platform while simplifying the path from detection to action.

Approximately 40% smaller than previous-generation models and weighing just 1.2 kilograms, the ii1050 and ii1030 make long inspections more comfortable and confined or hard-to-reach areas easier to access. Despite the significantly smaller form factor, the imagers retain the same-size display, now with an anti-glare screen for improved visibility, while an IP54-rated design provides greater protection for demanding industrial environments.

Equipped with 202 microphones, up from 64 in previous-generation models, the cameras can detect fainter sounds and pinpoint their source with greater precision. A high-resolution 13-megapixel camera provides clear visual context, while on-device reporting and an integrated flashlight help teams inspect, diagnose, and document issues in the field. Support for the new TC03A plug-in thermal camera adds thermal imaging to the inspection workflow, giving technicians additional visual context when investigating equipment conditions.

"Maintenance is increasingly less about responding to failures reactively and more about preventing them," said Tako Feron, Senior Product Manager, Acoustic Imaging, at Fluke. "More complex work means experienced technicians are increasingly scarce, so teams need technologies that turn complex data into clear, insights in the field. The Fluke ii1050 and ii1030 reveal issues that might otherwise go undetected and present information in a way that is intuitive and relevant to the user, enabling faster, more confident decisions on the job. This also supports sustainability by reducing energy waste, improving asset reliability and reducing costly disruptions."

The ii1050 and ii1030 enable maintenance teams to quickly locate compressed air, gas and vacuum leaks, detect electrical partial discharge, and identify developing mechanical issues from a safe distance. By transforming sound into clear visual insights, the cameras accelerate troubleshooting, support more confident maintenance decisions and help organizations improve reliability while reducing energy waste.

The Fluke ii1050 and ii1030 give maintenance teams the tools to:



Find compressed air and gas leaks earlier to reduce energy waste and operating costs.

Detect partial discharge from a safe distance to identify electrical issues before they escalate.

Identify developing mechanical issues before they lead to equipment failure and costly unplanned downtime

Inspect more assets in less time with enhanced acoustic performance and a smaller, lighter design. Turn findings into action faster with on-device tools to assess, prioritize and report inspection results.

The ii1050 and ii1030 combine leak detection, partial-discharge inspection and mechanical anomaly detection in a single platform, enabling maintenance teams to move from inspection to action faster while supporting reliability, safety and energy-efficiency initiatives.

To learn more about the new Acoustic Imagers, please visit the ii1050 and ii1030 product pages at Fluke.com.

About Fluke

Founded in 1948, Fluke Corporation is the world leader in compact, professional electronic test tools and software for measurement and condition monitoring. Fluke customers include technicians, engineers, electricians, maintenance managers and metrologists who install, troubleshoot and maintain industrial, electrical and electronic equipment and calibration processes.

FLUKE is a registered trademark of Fluke Corporation. For more information, visit

Media Contacts:

Dave Smith

Fluke Corporation

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Olivia Kline

Fluke Corporation

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Q: How do the ii1050 and ii1030 help organizations improve reliability and reduce energy waste?

A: The ii1050 and ii1030 help organizations identify issues that often go unnoticed until they become costly problems. By revealing hidden air and gas leaks, detecting partial discharge activity and identifying developing mechanical issues early, maintenance teams can prioritize corrective action, reduce energy losses, improve asset reliability and avoid unplanned downtime.

Q: How do the ii1050 and ii1030 help maintenance teams do more with fewer resources?

A: The ii1050 and ii1030 combine advanced acoustic imaging, thermal imaging support and on-device reporting in a smaller, lighter design that simplifies inspections and accelerates decision-making. By helping users find issues faster, inspect more assets in less time and document results directly in the field, the cameras improve technician productivity while reducing workflow complexity.

Q: How do the Fluke ii1050 and ii1030 differ from other Fluke acoustic imagers?

A: The ii1050 and ii1030 are Fluke's most capable acoustic imagers to date, combining enhanced acoustic performance, expanded diagnostic capabilities and streamlined reporting in a significantly smaller, lighter design. Compared to previous-generation models, they feature a 202-microphone array, up from 64 microphones, improving the ability to detect and pinpoint smaller, fainter and more closely spaced sound sources. The cameras also introduce on-device reporting, thermal imaging support, an integrated flashlight, enhanced LeakQTM and PDQTM algorithms, expanded storage capacity and improved environmental protection, helping maintenance teams inspect more assets, make faster decisions and document findings more efficiently.

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Fluke Unveils Its Most Powerful Acoustic Imagers in a Smaller, Lighter Design Fluke Unveils Its Most Powerful Acoustic Imagers in a Smaller, Lighter Design

CONTACT: Dave Smith Fluke Corporation...