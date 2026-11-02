Humanoid Global Highlights Portfolio Company Formic's US$50 Million Raise, Led By Mercato Partners, To Advance Physical AI Across American Manufacturing

Formic, which describes itself as the commercialization platform for physical AI, delivers robotic automation to U.S. manufacturers through a Robots-as-a-Service model that bundles equipment, deployment software, field operations, maintenance, financing and performance monitoring into a single recurring monthly payment, with no upfront capital required from the customer. According to Formic, proceeds from the Financing will be used to accelerate its expansion from task-specific automation into general-purpose robotics, strengthen its AI and robotics capabilities, and expand into new applications such as metal fabrication, while deepening its presence in aerospace, space, defense, medical, energy and the broader U.S. industrial base.

According to Formic, it has operated robots in live production for more than five years and now runs hundreds of robots across more than 100 facilities in over 30 states, having accumulated more than 750,000 hours of live production. Formic reports fleet uptime of 99.6% and a customer renewal rate of 97%, with applications spanning palletizing, case packing, machine tending, kitting and assist work across food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, chemicals, aerospace, defense and packaging. Formic also reports that it now deploys robots into production approximately three times faster than it did a year ago, as data from each deployment informs subsequent installations.

Formic has stated that, as part of its move into general-purpose robotics, it is working with Physical Intelligence to adapt Physical Intelligence's robotic foundation models for manufacturing applications using Formic's production data and operational expertise. Formic assembles and tests its robots at its facility in Bolingbrook, Illinois, and develops new capabilities at its R&D center in Oakland, California. In connection with the Financing, Ryan Sanders, Managing Director at Mercato, has joined Formic's Board of Directors.

Formic's full announcement is available at businesswire.com.

Commenting on the Financing, Saman Farid, founder and CEO of Formic, noted that the gap between building a capable robot and making it productive on a real factory floor remains the industry's central challenge, and that Formic is now extending its platform“from task-specific automation to general-purpose robotics.” He added that the model allows manufacturers to grow domestic output without committing significant capital to automation.

“Formic's Series B is an encouraging validation of our investment thesis and of the value we believe exists in the deployment layer of physical AI,” said Sunny Ray, CEO of Humanoid Global.“A syndicate that includes Mercato Partners and Citi is backing a business with a meaningful operating record: hundreds of robots in live production, 99.6% uptime and a 97% renewal rate. As Formic extends its platform into general-purpose and humanoid robotics, we believe it has the potential to become an important channel through which embodied AI reaches American factory floors, and we are pleased that this progress is reflected in the value of our position.”

Humanoid Global previously announced a strategic investment in Formic as part of its mandate to support platforms that accelerate the adoption of autonomous robotics in manufacturing. The Company continues to view Formic as a core holding within its portfolio and consistent with its long-term thesis that commercialization and deployment infrastructure will be important to supporting widescale adoption of humanoid robotics, service robotics and orchestration technologies across key industrial markets.

About Humanoid Global Holdings Corp.

Humanoid Global Holdings Corp. (CSE:ROBO, FWB:0XM1, OTCQB:RBOHF ) (“Humanoid Global” or the“Company”) is a publicly traded investment issuer building a portfolio of pioneering companies in the growing humanoid robotics and embodied AI sector, investing in and accelerating their growth. It serves as a global investment platform providing liquidity and access to an actively managed portfolio spanning the value chain of this emerging ecosystem, including advanced software, hardware, and enabling technologies. Led by a team with a proven track record of scaling transformative technologies globally, the Company takes a long-term, partnership-oriented approach. It provides capital and strategic consultation on go-to-market strategies, regulatory pathways, and transaction advisory, while facilitating introductions to customers, suppliers, and strategic partners.

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: Formic's intended use of proceeds from the Financing; Formic's expansion into general-purpose robotics and new applications and industries; Formic's work with Physical Intelligence; and the Company's expectations regarding its investment in Formic. Forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions made by the Company at the time such information was provided, including that: Formic will deploy the proceeds of the Financing as described; Formic will continue to operate and pursue its business objectives; and market conditions and demand for robotics and automation technology will remain favorable. The Company holds a minority equity interest in Formic and accordingly has a financial interest in Formic's success; readers should consider this interest when evaluating the forward-looking information contained herein. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: the risk that Formic may not achieve its stated business objectives or successfully expand into general-purpose robotics; the illiquid nature of the Company's investment in a private company and the absence of a public market for Formic's securities; the early-stage nature of general-purpose and humanoid robotics; the Company's reliance on the performance of its portfolio companies, including Formic, in which the Company holds a minority equity interest; competition in the robotics and AI sectors; changes in applicable laws or regulations; general business, economic, and market conditions; and other risks described in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+ at All forward-looking information in this news release is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement and speaks only as of the date hereof. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Certain information in this news release regarding Formic, the Financing, Formic's operating metrics and its business plans has been derived from publicly available sources, including Formic's news release dated October 22, 2026 and publicly available news coverage. The Company has not independently verified such information.