Galloway Capital Supports The Podcastone Board's Decision To Retain A Financial Advisor To Explore Strategic Alternatives

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galloway Capital Partners, LLC announced that Galloway Capital, LP and its affiliates, Schedule 13D filers in PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: PODC), strongly support the Company's decision to form a Special Committee of the Board of Directors to retain a financial advisor to evaluate strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value.

Galloway believes PodcastOne's public market valuation substantially understates the value of its content portfolio, advertising relationships and distribution capabilities, particularly to a strategic acquirer. The Company was recently ranked 6th among participating U.S. podcast publishers and networks measured by Podtrac, reaching approximately 5.8 million unique U.S. listeners.

“PodcastOne has expanded its revenue, programming and audience, yet we believe those achievements remain inadequately reflected in its share price,” said Bruce Galloway, Chief Executive Officer of Galloway Capital Partners. Based on our estimated annual revenue of $68 million to $75 million, applying an illustrative valuation range of 3 to 4x revenue implies an enterprise value of approximately $195 million to $300 million, or approximately $7.00 to $10 per share. Recent transactions in the sector have been valued at 3 to 13x revenue.

About Galloway Capital Partners, LLC

Galloway Capital Partners, LLC is an investment firm focused on identifying undervalued public companies and engaging constructively to enhance shareholder value.

Contact:

Bruce Galloway

Chief Executive Officer

Galloway Capital Partners, LLC

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding potential value creation and strategic opportunities. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Galloway undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Important Disclosures

Revenue estimates and valuation ranges reflect Galloway's opinions and assumptions, are not Company guidance or an acquisition offer, and do not establish an available transaction price. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties; actual results may differ materially. No strategic review or transaction is assured. Galloway undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Information regarding Galloway Capital Partners and certain matters referenced herein is contained in a Schedule 13D filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on October 27, 2026, which is available at