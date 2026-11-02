Lantheus Announces Presentation Of Data At The 2026 Clinical Trials On Alzheimer's Disease Annual Meeting

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEDFORD, Mass., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (the Company) (NASDAQ: LNTH), the leading radiopharmaceutical-focused company committed to enabling clinicians to Find, Fight and Follow disease to deliver better patient outcomes, announced data to be featured at the 2026 Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) Annual Meeting, taking place November 16 – November 19, 2026 in Boston, MA.

Presentation details are as follows:

Date & Time: Monday, November 16 (2:00 p.m. ET) – Tuesday, November 17 (5:30 p.m. ET)

Session Type: Poster

Session Title: MRI & Imaging



Poster Number: P077

Title: Detection of tau pathology in patients with early Alzheimer's disease: Diagnostic performance of florquinitau F 18 PET in pivotal phase 3 studies

Presenter: Christopher Rowe, MD BMBS, FRACP, FAANMS, Director of Molecular Imaging Research at Austin Health

Poster Number: P082

Title: Minimal age dependence of astrocytic MAO-B with 18F-FDED PET Imaging in the Alzheimer's disease spectrum

Presenter: Gerard Nisal Bischof, PD, Director Medical Imaging at Lantheus

About Lantheus

Lantheus is the leading radiopharmaceutical-focused company, delivering life-changing science to enable clinicians to Find, Fight and Follow disease to deliver better patient outcomes. Headquartered in Massachusetts with offices in New Jersey, Canada, Germany, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, Lantheus has been providing radiopharmaceutical solutions for 70 years. For more information, visit .

Contacts:

Lantheus

Mark Kinarney

Vice President, Investor Relations

978-671-8842

...

Melissa Downs

Executive Director, External Communications

646-975-2533

...