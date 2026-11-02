Mulvihill Launches ETF Units Of Mulvihill Corporate Bond Fund

TORONTO, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mulvihill Capital Management Inc. (“Mulvihill”), trustee and manager of the Mulvihill Corporate Bond Fund, is pleased to announce that Mulvihill Corporate Bond Fund (“CORP”) has closed its initial public offering of ETF units (“Units”) and the Units will begin trading today on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) under the ticker symbol“CORP”.

The investment objectives of CORP are to provide securityholders with: (a) attractive monthly distributions and (b) the opportunity for modest capital appreciation primarily through investment in a portfolio consisting primarily of fixed income securities.

In order to achieve its investment objectives, the fund will invest directly or indirectly in a portfolio (the“ Portfolio”) consisting primarily of fixed income securities issued by Canadian and U.S. corporations.

About Mulvihill Capital Management Inc.

Mulvihill is a Canadian investment manager specializing in enhanced yield equity strategies. The firm was founded in 1995, making it one of the oldest and most experienced managers of option-related strategies in Canada. The current team of six portfolio managers at Mulvihill have over 150 years of industry experience. The firm services retail, high net worth and institutional clients through mutual funds, ETFs, and separately managed accounts.

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