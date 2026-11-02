Solomon Partners Continues Rapid Expansion With New West Palm Beach Office

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investment Bank Doubles in Size and Expands to Five Locations in Five Years

NEW YORK and WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solomon Partners, a leading financial advisory firm headquartered in New York City, today announced the opening of a new office in West Palm Beach, marking the latest step in the firm's continued growth in market presence, talent and capabilities.

The new office will serve as a base for business development and client engagement across South Florida, as well as a venue for client entertainment and industry networking events.

“Establishing a presence in West Palm Beach is a natural next step for our expansion plans, given the growing importance of this business community and market,” said Marc Cooper, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Solomon Partners.“This new office reflects our commitment to meeting clients where they are and investing in markets where we see meaningful opportunities to deepen relationships and further grow our business.”

Since its founding in 1989, Solomon has evolved from a firm focused on a single industry into a diversified investment bank supporting clients across more than a dozen sectors. In the last five years, the firm has doubled in staff size and expanded its footprint to key markets. Solomon serves a wide range of clients, including corporations, founders, private equity firms, financial sponsors, venture capital investors, and hedge funds, advising on over $1 trillion in transactions.









With this latest expansion, Solomon Partners now has offices in Chicago, Miami, New York City, Tampa and West Palm Beach. The new 4,200-square-foot office is located at Phillips Point, 777 South Flagler Drive. The waterfront complex, which is owned by Related Ross, is a prominent downtown destination and hub for major financial services firms.

About Solomon Partners

Solomon Partners is a leading investment bank and one of the first independent firms in the industry. Since its founding in 1989, Solomon has expanded from a single industry focus to 12 core sectors and grown to more than 300 employees across key markets, significantly broadening its capabilities and reach. Combining deep industry expertise with unmatched experience, the firm advises clients on their most important transactions, helping maximize shareholder value across mergers and acquisitions, restructurings and capital solutions. For more information, visit Solomon Partners.

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