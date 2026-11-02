Stifel Expands Leadership In Capital Solutions With Three Senior Hires

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Adam Steinberg, Mickey Brunton, and Gavin Kolt Strengthen Capital Structure Advisory, GP-Led Secondaries, and Private Capital Markets Capabilities

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) (“Stifel”) today announced the recent additions of Adam Steinberg, Mickey Brunton, and Gavin Kolt to senior leadership roles across its Capital Solutions platform. All three are serving as Managing Directors based in New York, and represent important additions to Stifel's capabilities in capital structure advisory, GP-led secondaries, and private capital markets.

The appointments deepen Stifel's ability to advise corporate and financial sponsor clients across the full capital structure. Stifel's Capital Solutions platform integrates its Equity Capital Markets, Leveraged Finance, Private Capital Advisory, and Capital Structure Advisory groups with the firm's M&A and industry coverage bankers to provide clients with a comprehensive range of financing and strategic advisory solutions.

“Stifel's Capital Solutions Group has been purpose-built to provide our corporate and sponsor clients the full spectrum of advisory and financing options on a single platform,” said Seth Rubin, Head of Global Equity Capital Markets at Stifel.“Bringing in Adam, Mickey, and Gavin as trusted experts in their markets significantly enhances our ability to drive best outcomes for our clients.”

Adam Steinberg joins as Head of Stifel's Capital Structure Advisory Group, which advises public and private companies, and their stakeholders, across a full range of balance sheet solutions. Mr. Steinberg brings 25 years of investment banking and asset management experience, advising clients on mergers and acquisitions, financing transactions, restructurings, and other complex capital structure matters across a wide range of industries. Before joining Stifel, Mr. Steinberg was a Managing Director at Moelis & Company. Previously, he was a credit analyst at Lonestar Capital Management, and earlier in his career was a Vice President in the Recapitalization & Restructuring Group at Jefferies.

Mickey Brunton serves as Co-Head of Eaton Partners' GP-led Secondaries Advisory Group, advising financial sponsors on GP-led secondary transactions and innovative liquidity solutions. Through Eaton Partners, clients benefit from access to Stifel's broader investment banking platform, including primary fundraising, GP and LP led secondary advisory, direct/co-investment fundraising, and GP strategic capital advisory. Throughout his career, Mr. Brunton has advised on and structured approximately $5 billion in secondary transactions. Prior to joining Eaton Partners, Mr. Brunton was Head of Secondaries at Connaught LLC, and before that, served in Jefferies' Private Capital Advisory group.

Gavin Kolt is Head of Stifel's Private Capital Markets Group, advising companies and their sponsors on privately negotiated equity, structured equity, and equity-linked financings for growth, acquisitions, liquidity, and balance sheet optimization. Mr. Kolt brings more than 25 years of private capital markets experience and has advised on and structured transactions totaling more than $60 billion. Most recently, Mr. Kolt was a Managing Director and Head of Equity Private Capital Markets at Baird. Previously, he was a Managing Director at Moelis & Company, a Director at Merrill Lynch, and began his investment banking career at Sheshunoff & Co.

These hires build on Stifel's continued growth in its investment banking platform, which includes more than 750 professionals worldwide.

Stifel Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a diversified financial services firm providing wealth management, commercial and investment banking, trading, and research services to individuals, institutions, and municipalities. Founded in 1890 and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, the firm operates more than 400 offices across the United States and in major global financial centers. As a firm where success meets success, Stifel works closely with retail and institutional clients aiming to transform opportunities into achievement. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company's website at For global disclosures, please visit .

About Eaton Partners

Eaton Partners, a Stifel Company, is one of the world's largest private capital advisory firms, having raised more than $140 billion across more than 190 highly differentiated alternative investment funds and offerings. Founded in 1983, Eaton advises and raises institutional capital for investment managers across alternative strategies – private equity, private credit, real assets, and real estate in both the primary and secondary markets. Eaton Partners maintains offices and operates throughout North America, Europe, and Asia. Eaton Partners is a division of Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Member SIPC and NYSE. For more information, please visit .

Media Contacts

Neil Shapiro, +1 (212) 271-3447,...

Evan Roesen, +1 (212) 271-3760,...

Investor Relations Contact

Joel Jeffrey, +1 (212) 271-3610,...