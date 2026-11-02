Techforce Robotics Announces 60-Day Autonomous Robotics Pilot At Fairmont Austin

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pilot program will evaluate autonomous robotic support for linen transport and event operations

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – TechForce Robotics, Inc. ("TechForce"), a subsidiary of Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), today announced a 60-day pilot program at Fairmont Austin focused on autonomous robotic support across select hotel operations.

During the pilot, TechForce robotic systems will autonomously transport soiled linens and pool towels across select areas of the property. The robots will be configured around the hotel's existing workflows, with the goal of reducing manual transport and heavy lifting for team members.

"This pilot is about showing how autonomous robotics can provide practical support in demanding hospitality environments," said Ried Floco, president and director of TechForce Robotics. "By taking on repetitive material transport, these systems can allow team members to focus their time and attention on other responsibilities."

About TechForce Robotics, Inc.

TechForce Robotics, Inc., a subsidiary of Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), is a technology company focused on the development and commercialization of robotics and automation solutions. The company develops autonomous robotic systems and integrated software designed to support workforces, improve operational efficiency and automate repetitive tasks across commercial and enterprise environments. TechForce offers flexible deployment options, including a fully managed subscription model (RaaSP) that includes deployment, maintenance and ongoing support.

About Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF)

Nightfood Holdings Inc., doing business as TechForce Robotics, is an advanced robotics and automation company focused on delivering intelligent, scalable solutions for industrial and commercial applications. The Company integrates robotics, artificial intelligence, software-driven systems and strategic manufacturing capabilities to address evolving operational needs across multiple industries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such statements include expectations regarding manufacturing partnerships, production timelines, future revenue, robotics commercialization, customer deployments, corporate initiatives, potential exchange listing and future growth opportunities. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Proposed transactions and commercial initiatives remain subject to applicable agreements, approvals, operational requirements and other conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law. Investors should review the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for further information regarding risks and uncertainties.

For more information on Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), please visit .

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