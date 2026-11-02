Disc Medicine To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases, today announced that company management will participate in fireside chats at upcoming investor conferences:



Guggenheim 3rd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference on Monday, November 9th at 10:30 a.m. ET



Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference on Thursday, November 12th at 2:00 p.m. ET



UBS Global Biopharma Conference on Tuesday, November 17th at 3:40 a.m. ET / 8:40 a.m. GMT

Jefferies London Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 18th at 6:30 a.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. GMT



Disc management will be participating in investor meetings during the above conferences, as well as during the Truist BioPharma Symposium in New York on Thursday, November 12.

Live webcasts of the fireside chats will be available through the investor relations section of the Company's website at ir.discmedicine.com and an archived replay will be available after each event.

About Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients who suffer from serious hematologic diseases. We are building a portfolio of innovative, potentially first-in-class therapeutic candidates that aim to address a wide spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, specifically heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis. For more information, please visit .

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