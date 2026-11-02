Roze AI And BKB Energy Sign MOA To Evaluate AI Fire Forecasting System For AI Data Centers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MOA establishes framework to assess potential deployment of Roze AI's fire forecasting system across seven planned data center developments in South Korea

SEONGNAM, South Korea, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roze AI Inc. (Nasdaq: RZAI) (“Roze AI” or the“Company”) today announced that its wholly owned Korean operating subsidiary, Roze AI Korea Co., Ltd., signed a Memorandum of Agreement (“MOA”) with BKB Energy Co., Ltd. on October 20, 2026, to evaluate the technical suitability and feasibility of integrating Roze AI's proprietary AI fire forecasting system into BKB Energy's planned AI data center development projects.

Young Jin Cho, Chief Executive Officer of Roze AI, stated,“We see BKB Energy's planned development of AI data centers across seven locations in South Korea as a significant opportunity to demonstrate the value of our AI fire forecasting system. This MOA provides a framework for working with the relevant parties to determine the scope of technical implementation, design requirements, and commercial terms necessary for a definitive agreement.”

Under the MOA, the parties will evaluate how Roze AI Korea's technologies may be applied to the planned facilities and incorporated into project plans and designs. Discussions will cover technical specifications, installation integration, and operational and maintenance arrangements, with the objective of determining whether the system should be deployed and how it may be adapted to the requirements of each facility. Requirements relating to legally mandated fire protection systems will be addressed separately in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

According to BKB Energy, its AI data center development projects identified in the MOA are planned to proceed sequentially. The currently planned project sites are as follows:

Hannam University Defense AX Center, Daejeon – 240 MW (Phase 1: 40 MW)Yeongwol, Gangwon Province (EMP-protected facility) – 260 MWSamcheok, Gangwon Province – 800 MWOkgye, Gangwon Province – 200 MWPocheon, Gyeonggi Province – 120 MWPyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province – 200 MWHongseong, South Chungcheong Province – 80 MW

The MOA establishes a non-binding framework for cooperation between the parties. If definitive agreements are subsequently executed, the final scope, pricing, and commercial terms for the AI fire forecasting system and associated components to be supplied by Roze AI Korea-including sensors, monitoring, alerting, and software-will be determined based on project feasibility assessments, the authority to enter into contracts, required approvals, and the execution of separate definitive agreements. The MOA does not constitute a binding purchase order, revenue guarantee or capital commitment by Roze AI.

Under the MOA, the parties have established an initial target period of 60 days from the execution date for technical review and discussions of commercial terms. This period is not a deadline for executing a definitive agreement and may be adjusted in writing depending on the progress of discussions. The MOA will remain in effect until October 20, 2027, unless terminated earlier or extended in writing.

About Roze AI Inc.

Roze AI is a Canadian Physical AI technology company operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Roze AI Korea Co., Ltd., in Seongnam, South Korea.

The Company's Disaster AI Platform (DAP) analyzes sensor and facility data using AI and digital twin technology to generate a Fire Risk Index that supports fire risk assessment, monitoring and early warning.

Through Roze AI Korea Co., Ltd., the Company develops and provides Fire 4Cast, Disaster AI Platform (DAP) and other solutions for buildings, facilities and urban infrastructure.

For more information, please visit .

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Roze AI Inc.

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Jack Perkins

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements under applicable U.S. federal securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include the potential business scope under the MOA; its possible progression to a definitive agreement; and technology application. These statements reflect current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Actual results may differ materially due to feasibility findings; contracting authority and third-party decisions; permits and approvals; project financing; design, scope, price or schedule changes; failure to enter definitive agreements; termination, postponement or cancellation; technology requirements; customer performance and revenue recognition; regulatory and market conditions; and risks described in the Company's SEC filings. Readers should not place undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by applicable law.