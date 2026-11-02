Big Digital Energy To Participate In The Cantor Crypto And AI Infrastructure Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIDLAND, Pa., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Digital Energy, Inc. (“We,”“Big Digital” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq:“BGDE”), a developer and operator of next-generation digital infrastructure, today announced that Executive Chairman Josh Kilgore and Chief Executive Officer Phil Stanley will participate in the Cantor Crypto and AI Infrastructure Conference, taking place November 10–12, 2026, in Miami, Florida. Mr. Kilgore will also participate in a panel discussion on Thursday, November 12, at 11:20 a.m. ET. Interested investors should contact their Cantor representatives to schedule a meeting during the conference.

Cantor Crypto and AI Infrastructure Conference



Date: November 10-12, 2026

Location: Miami, FL Panel Discussion with Executive Chairman Josh Kilgore: November 12, 2026, at 11:20 a.m. ET



About Big Digital Energy, Inc.

Big Digital Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq:“BGDE”) is a U.S.-based technology company that designs, builds, and operates next-generation digital infrastructure platforms. The Company provides services spanning artificial intelligence (“AI”), high-performance computing (“HPC”), digital assets (including Bitcoin mining), and other intensive compute applications. The Company delivers both self-mining operations and colocation/hosting for enterprise customers, with a vertically integrated infrastructure model built for scalability and efficiency.

A core part of the Company's strategy is identifying and advancing sites positioned to support high-performance compute with the infrastructure required for long-term deployment. With approximately 169 megawatts of energized capacity and additional capacity under development, the Company is positioning itself as a competitive provider of digital infrastructure solutions to support the demand for AI data centers.

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