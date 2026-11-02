Big Digital Energy To Participate In The Cantor Crypto And AI Infrastructure Conference
Cantor Crypto and AI Infrastructure Conference
- Date: November 10-12, 2026 Location: Miami, FL Panel Discussion with Executive Chairman Josh Kilgore: November 12, 2026, at 11:20 a.m. ET
About Big Digital Energy, Inc.
Big Digital Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq:“BGDE”) is a U.S.-based technology company that designs, builds, and operates next-generation digital infrastructure platforms. The Company provides services spanning artificial intelligence (“AI”), high-performance computing (“HPC”), digital assets (including Bitcoin mining), and other intensive compute applications. The Company delivers both self-mining operations and colocation/hosting for enterprise customers, with a vertically integrated infrastructure model built for scalability and efficiency.
A core part of the Company's strategy is identifying and advancing sites positioned to support high-performance compute with the infrastructure required for long-term deployment. With approximately 169 megawatts of energized capacity and additional capacity under development, the Company is positioning itself as a competitive provider of digital infrastructure solutions to support the demand for AI data centers.
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