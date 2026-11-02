Other World Computing (OWC) To Showcase Lineup Of Memory Cards & Readers, Storage, And Connectivity Solutions At Profusion Expo 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Photographers, Content Creators, and Other Creative Professionals Across Virtually Every Discipline to Learn How to Dramatically Enhance Their Workflows

WOODSTOCK, Ill., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Other World Computing (OWC ®), a trusted leader in high-performance storage, memory, connectivity, software, and accessories that empower creative and business professionals to maximize performance, enhance reliability, and streamline workflows, today announced it will showcase its unparalleled roster of memory cards and readers, storage, and connectivity solutions at the upcoming ProFusion Expo 2026, taking place November 11-12, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC).

Show attendees visiting the OWC Booth: 2522 in the MTCC Hall B will have an opportunity to see first-hand why OWC has earned a reputation as being the most innovative, robust, and reliable workflow-enhancing solutions provider for photographers, videographers, content creators, streamers, and visual storytellers across every creative discipline.

OWC's featured solutions will include:

Memory Cards & Readers



OWC Atlas Core CFexpress 4.0 Type B Memory Cards - Serious photography and video capture made affordable

OWC Atlas Pro CFexpress 4.0 Type B Memory Cards - Cost-effective, highest quality memory cards for the most demanding needs of professional photographers and the most common use cases of professional filmmakers

OWC Atlas Ultra CFexpress 4.0 Type B Memory Cards - High-performance, highest quality memory cards for the most demanding video recording uses of professional filmmakers and continuous burst mode shooting by advanced photographers

OWC Atlas Pro CFexpress 4.0 Type A Memory Cards - High-performance, highest quality memory card for ingesting up to 2x faster with your Sony Alpha and FX cameras

OWC Atlas Ultra V90 Memory Cards - High-performance, highest quality memory cards for advanced photography and video recording at maximum camera settings

OWC Atlas Pro SD V60 Memory Cards - Cost-effective, highest quality memory cards for most common photo and up to 4K video capture uses

OWC Atlas CFexpress Card Reader for Type B and A - Ultra-fast compact USB4 (40Gb/s) CFexpress 4.0 Type B card reader for creative professionals - includes Type A to B adapter for fast ingest of Type A cards

OWC Atlas Dual CFexpress + SD Card Reader - Dual-Slot CFexpress Type B and SDXC UHS-II card reader OWC Atlas Dual SD Card Reader - Dual-Slot SDXC UHS-II card reader

OWC Connectivity Solutions



OWC Thunderbolt 5 Dock with Dual HDMI - Delivers native dual HDMI 2.1 connectivity with no adapters required – one Thunderbolt 5 cable powers dual displays, 2.5Gb Ethernet, a downstream Thunderbolt 5 port for high-speed storage, UHS-II SD and microSD, eight USB ports, audio, and up to 140W laptop charging

OWC USB4 Hub - The OWC USB4® Hub delivers versatile 6-port connectivity, HDMI 2.1 display support, and up to 81W laptop charging in one compact, universally compatible solution

OWC Thunderbolt 5 Hub - Compact port expansion hub that turns one Thunderbolt 5 connection on your computer into multiple high-speed ports

OWC Thunderbolt 5 Dock - All-in-one command center for eliminating cables, expanding ports, and maximizing performance at your desk

OWC Thunderbolt Pro Dock - Everything your high-end creative workflow needs to ingest, edit, and deliver faster

OWC Thunderbolt Go Dock - Ditch the brick, keep full connectivity

OWC 11-Port Thunderbolt Dock - Add three Thunderbolt 4 ports, 4 USB ports, along with Ethernet, audio, and card reader functionality to your Thunderbolt 3 Mac or Thunderbolt 4 PC.

OWC Thunderbolt 4 Hub - Add more Thunderbolt 4 (40Gb/s) ports to expand the connection possibilities of your Thunderbolt (USB-C) Mac or PC

OWC USB-C Quad HDMI 4K Adapter - The best solution for adding up to four 4K HDMI® displays to your computer

OWC Thunderbolt 5 (USB-C) Cables - Fastest, most compatible cable for connecting today's, tomorrow's, and yesterday's Thunderbolt and USB-C devices Thunderbolt 4 10G Ethernet Adapter - Solves Ethernet limitations with warp speed file transfers anywhere

External Storage



OWC Envoy Ultra - First and fastest Thunderbolt 5 portable SSD, available in 2TB, 4TB, and a new category-defining 8TB capacity

OWC Envoy Pro Elektron - Fastest, toughest mini-sized SSD available. It's crushproof, dustproof, and waterproof for transferring gigabytes of data in seconds

OWC Envoy Pro Mini - The ultimate 'works with everything' pocket-sized SSD with real-world performance up to 946MB/s and capacities up to 2.0TB

OWC Express 1M2 - Ultra-fast, compatible, and reliable portable USB4 NVMe SSD - build your own or choose ready-to-run solutions

OWC Express 1M2 80G - Supremely fast, widely compatible, and highly portable USB4 NVMe SSD – build your own or choose ready-to-run solutions

OWC Express 4M2 - Four-Slot USB4 (40Gb/s) External Storage Enclosure for NVMe M.2 SSDs

OWC Thunderblade X8 - The fastest Thunderbolt shuttle and editing RAID SSD in the universe

OWC Gemini - All-in-one solution to organize your digital life with up to 48TB of storage combined with complete docking connectivity; two drive bays and seven ports transform your notebook into a full workstation with one cable

OWC ThunderBay 4 - Performance and capacity perfection for individual to studio content creators

OWC ThunderBay 8 - Thunderbolt 40Gb/s 8-bay desktop external storage RAID solution OWC Guardian - USB 3.2 (10Gb/s) hardware-encrypted bus-powered portable NVMe SSD

Network-Attached Storage (NAS)

OWC Jellyfish Nomad - Fastest, smallest, and most user-friendly mobile NAS on the planet, designed for DITs, independent 3D and VFX studios, and on-the-go editing teams

Software



OWC MacDrive 12 - One solution for complete Mac disk access on Windows

OWC SoftRAID 9 Premium - The most powerful software RAID solution on Mac and Windows - now featuring RAID 6

OWC Innergize - Free software to keep your OWC flash storage fast and reliable Strada - Edit, share, and collaborate off any hard drive in the world as if it lives on your desk - without the cloud

“We look forward to the ProFusion show each year as it provides us with an excellent opportunity to connect, face-to-face, with the folks that use our products each and every day,” it gives us a chance to connect face-to-face with the people who use our products every day,” said Chris Kooistra, Vice President, Marketing, Other World Computing (OWC).“From photographers and videographers to content creators across virtually every discipline, we know how much time and effort goes into bringing their vision to life.” He continued,“Our job is to make the technology side of things easier, faster, and a lot less frustrating. We're bringing a great lineup of solutions to Toronto, and we can't wait to show people what they can do.”

To learn more about ProFusion Expo 2026 and register to attend, please visit: .

About Other World Computing (OWC)

Founded in 1988, Other World Computing (OWC ®) is a trusted leader in high-performance storage, docks, and memory card solutions that empower professionals in video and audio production, photography, and business with the tools to maximize the performance and reliability of their workflows seamlessly. OWC's professional-grade storage, expansion, media cards, docks, and connectivity, as well as its apps and accessories, are built to last by the people who use them: creatives, businesses, and consumers. For further information, please visit . OWC can also be found on LinkedIn and X.

©2026 Other World Computing (OWC). All other brand and product names contained in this announcement may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Intel, the Intel logo, Thunderbolt, Thunderbolt logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

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