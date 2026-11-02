Schouw & Co. Share Buy-Back Programme, Week 44 2026
|Trading day
| No. of
shares
| Average
price
| Amount
DKK
|Accumulated until 23 October 2026
|557,541
|722.93
|403,065,580
|Monday, 26 October 2026
|750
|847.00
|635,250
|Tuesday, 27 October 2026
|830
|831.08
|689,800
|Wednesday, 28 October 2026
|830
|834.00
|692,220
|Thursday, 29 October 2026
|830
|835.92
|693,814
|Friday, 30 October 2026
|830
|829.00
|688,070
|In the period 26 October 2026 - 30 October 2026
|4,070
|835.17
|3,399,154
|Accumulated until 30 October 2026
|561,611
|723.75
|406,464,734
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,859,404 treasury shares corresponding to 11.44% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
Attachments
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2026-11-02 FBM26-65 SBB-w44 ENG
SBB2026 Week 44
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