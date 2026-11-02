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Schouw & Co. Share Buy-Back Programme, Week 44 2026


Date: 2026-11-02 08:31:28

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 2 January 2026, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 59 of 18 December 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 240 million during the period 2 January to 31 December 2026. As outlined in Company Announcement no. 48 of 14 August 2026, the programme was extended with up to DKK 170 million, increasing the total amount of which Schouw & Co. will acquire shares to up to DKK 410 million.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission's delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of
shares		 Average
price		 Amount
DKK
Accumulated until 23 October 2026 557,541 722.93 403,065,580
Monday, 26 October 2026 750 847.00 635,250
Tuesday, 27 October 2026 830 831.08 689,800
Wednesday, 28 October 2026 830 834.00 692,220
Thursday, 29 October 2026 830 835.92 693,814
Friday, 30 October 2026 830 829.00 688,070
In the period 26 October 2026 - 30 October 2026 4,070 835.17 3,399,154
Accumulated until 30 October 2026 561,611 723.75 406,464,734
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,859,404 treasury shares corresponding to 11.44% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

Attachments

  • 2026-11-02 FBM26-65 SBB-w44 ENG
  • SBB2026 Week 44

MENAFN02112026004107003653ID1111902741


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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