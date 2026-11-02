Shipandstorage Expands AI-Enabled Traveltech Storage Solutions For Luggage, Ski Gear, Relocation And Seasonal Travel

Store today and schedule future delivery anywhere with ShipAndStorage's Smart Digital Storage platform.

Students can schedule pickup, storage, and future delivery between semesters, study-abroad programs, and housing transitions.

Travelers can store luggage, skis, golf clubs, sports gear, and seasonal belongings for future trips.

ShipAndStorage supports domestic and international delivery through established logistics networks reaching more than 220 countries and territories.

ShipAndStorage combines pickup, storage, retrieval, and future delivery through one digital experience.

Expanded AI platform supports pickup, storage, retrieval and scheduled delivery services for travelers, students, families and businesses.

- ShipAndStorage

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ShipAndStorage, a Smart Digital StorageTM platform powered by PayToMe, today announced expanded solutions that help consumers and businesses schedule pickup, storage, retrieval, and future delivery through one connected digital experience.

As travel habits, education, work assignments, relocations, and seasonal lifestyles become increasingly flexible, more people are searching for alternatives to traditional self-storage. Rather than requiring customers to repeatedly visit storage facilities, ShipAndStorage enables eligible belongings to be picked up, stored, and delivered when and where they are needed.

The platform supports domestic transportation and international delivery across more than 220 countries and territories through established logistics networks.

“Traditional storage requires customers to travel to their belongings. We believe belongings should travel to customers,” said Mike Ulker, CEO of ShipAndStorage.“Students, travelers, military families, expatriates, businesses, and seasonal residents increasingly need storage that works around their lives. Our vision is simple: Store Today, Deliver Anywhere TomorrowTM.”

A Different Approach to Storage

For decades, self-storage has largely followed the same model. Customers rent a storage space, transport belongings to a facility, manage retrieval themselves, and return whenever items are needed.

ShipAndStorage was built around a different idea.

Customers can coordinate:

Pickup from homes, apartments, offices, hotels, university housing, and business locations

Secure storage

Inventory management

Scheduled retrieval

Domestic transportation

Future delivery

International delivery

Round-trip programs

Seasonal storage programs

The result is a more convenient solution for customers whose belongings are frequently moving between places rather than remaining in one location.

Serving Students, Travelers, Families and Businesses

The platform supports a wide variety of recurring use cases.

Students and Universities

Students often face semester breaks, internships, study-abroad programs, summer housing changes, and graduation transitions.

Rather than moving belongings multiple times throughout the year, students can arrange pickup, storage, and future delivery back to campus, off-campus housing, internships, or new destinations.

Holiday Travel and Family Travel

Families frequently travel with luggage, seasonal belongings, gifts, and travel equipment.

Customers can store eligible items and coordinate future delivery to destinations, hotels, vacation properties, offices, or homes when needed.

Ski Season and Winter Sports

Skis, snowboards, boots, winter gear, and seasonal equipment often occupy valuable space during the off-season.

Customers can schedule delivery directly to mountain destinations, ski resorts, hotels, vacation homes, and family properties before a trip and arrange return transportation after the season ends.

Golf and Sports Travel

Golf clubs, sports equipment, and travel gear can be stored between trips and delivered before tournaments, vacations, and sporting events.

Relocation and Expatriate Support

Individuals relocating between cities or countries often need temporary storage before a final destination is confirmed.

ShipAndStorage allows customers to store eligible belongings and arrange future delivery when and where they are ready.

Military and Government Assignments

Military personnel and government employees transitioning between assignments, deployments, temporary housing, and training programs can utilize pickup, storage, and future delivery services designed to simplify relocation logistics.

Conferences and Business Events

Companies can coordinate storage and future delivery of:

Conference materials

Trade-show displays

Marketing materials

Product samples

Office documents

Event equipment

Promotional inventory

Items can be delivered directly to hotels, convention centers, meeting venues, offices, and event locations when needed.

Round-Trip Booking and Seasonal Programs

One of the company's fastest-growing opportunities involves customers who repeatedly use storage and transportation throughout the year.

Popular use cases include:

Student storage between semesters

Holiday travel

Family travel

Winter ski season

Golf season

Seasonal relocation programs

Military transfers

Corporate assignments

Conferences and trade shows

Vacation property logistics

Sports equipment programs

Business records management

Customers can schedule pickup, storage, delivery, retrieval, and return services in advance.

For example, skis may be delivered to a ski resort before winter travel and returned to storage afterward. Golf clubs may be delivered before a golf vacation and returned after the trip. Students may schedule pickup at the end of a semester and arrange delivery before returning to campus.

This recurring-use model creates a convenient alternative to repeatedly transporting belongings between locations.

Store Now. Deliver Later.

A growing number of customers know they need storage today but do not yet know where they will need their belongings in the future.

ShipAndStorage's Store Now, Deliver LaterTM approach allows customers to:

Schedule pickup today

Store eligible belongings securely

Decide the final destination later

Arrange domestic delivery

Arrange international delivery

Coordinate retrieval when needed

The model is increasingly popular among students, expatriates, business travelers, military families, seasonal residents, and customers between residences.

Powered by PayToMe

ShipAndStorage operates on technology developed by PayToMe, an AI-native commerce and financial infrastructure platform supporting digital payments, workflow automation, customer verification, intelligent invoicing, transaction management, logistics coordination, and connected commerce experiences.

The platform leverages services and technologies from AWS, Stripe, and Plaid to support scalable operations and secure digital transactions.

Seeking Strategic Partners

As demand grows, ShipAndStorage is actively exploring opportunities with:

Universities

Student housing providers

Storage operators

Relocation companies

Property managers

Logistics providers

Corporate housing providers

Travel businesses

Military support organizations

Distribution partners

The company believes technology can help transform traditional storage into a more customer-centric, flexible, and connected experience.

About ShipAndStorage

ShipAndStorage is a Smart Digital StorageTM platform that enables pickup, storage, retrieval, and future delivery through one connected experience. The company supports luggage, boxes, skis, golf clubs, seasonal belongings, office documents, conference materials, sports equipment, and personal items. ShipAndStorage supports domestic transportation and international delivery across more than 220 countries and territories. Learn more at

About PayToMe

PayToMe is an AI-native commerce and financial infrastructure platform supporting payments, invoicing, workflow automation, customer verification, and intelligent commerce experiences. Through its ecosystem, PayToMe helps power shopping, shipping, storage, travel logistics, and digital transactions through connected workflows. Learn more at

#ShipAndStorage #SelfStorage #StudentStorage #SeasonalStorage #SkiStorage #GolfTravel #Relocation #GlobalDelivery #TravelTech #StoreTodayDeliverTomorrow #StorageInnovation #GlobalDelivery #PayToMe

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