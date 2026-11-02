Your True Human Power Explores The Connection Between Spiritual Purpose And Personal Transformation

Your True Human Power: Master The Golden Zone: How To Access The Infinite Possibility Of The Divine Source Within by Rev Steven Golden Doctor of Divinity

Rev. Steven Golden, Doctor of Divinity, draws on New Thought, manifestation and transformative journey in a guide to reconnecting with the Divine Source within.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Why do some people continue to feel blocked or unfulfilled even while actively pursuing the life they want? In Your True Human Power: Master the Golden Zone: How to Access the Infinite Possibility of the Divine Source Within, Rev. Steven Golden, Doctor of Divinity, approaches that question from a spiritual perspective: lasting change begins not simply with achieving more, but with reconnecting with the power and purpose already within.

Drawing on New Thought philosophy, manifestation, mindfulness, and spiritual practice, Golden presents what he calls the“Golden Zone”-an approach centered on aligning the subconscious mind, emotional well-being, and spiritual awareness with a greater sense of Divine purpose.

The book is organized around five areas: manifestation, self-energy healing, spiritual growth, mindfulness, and Divine purpose. Through these areas, Golden explores how subconscious beliefs, fear, and past emotional experiences can influence the way people pursue relationships, abundance, confidence, and personal goals.

Rather than presenting manifestation solely as a method for attaining external desires, Your True Human Power connects it to internal transformation. The book includes practices intended to help readers examine limiting beliefs, rebuild emotional balance, strengthen spiritual awareness, and gain greater clarity about the life they want to create.

For Golden, those ideas are personal.

Before teaching them to others, he experienced periods of financial hardship, emotional pain, and difficult relationships in his own life. He credits his study and practice of New Thought principles with changing his perspective on abundance, relationships, and inner peace. That journey became part of the foundation for the ideas he now shares with readers seeking change in their own lives.

Written for seekers, dreamers, and those who may feel spiritually exhausted or disconnected, the book ultimately asks readers to reconsider where transformation begins. Its central premise is that the Divine Source is not something that must be found externally, but something already present within the individual.

Your True Human Power also includes a special foreword by Robert G. Allen, a #1 New York Times bestselling author.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Rev. Steven Golden, Doctor of Divinity, is an author, ordained minister, and Certified Spiritual Practitioner whose work draws on New Thought philosophy, spirituality, and personal transformation. His training includes a Doctor of Divinity from Emerson Theological Institute, and his work focuses on helping individuals explore purpose, spiritual connection, and the internal beliefs that shape their lives.

Your True Human Power: Master the Golden Zone: How to Access the Infinite Possibility of the Divine Source Within is available now.

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Your True Human Power Explores the Connection Between Spiritual Purpose and Personal Transformation News Provided By BrightKey PR November 02, 2026, 13:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Religion



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