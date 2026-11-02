Susan Shenberger, Highlighted By Influential Women, Helps Professionals Turn Career Setbacks Into Comebacks

SPRING CITY, PA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Career Transition Consultant at LHH and Adjunct Professor of Business Guides Job Seekers With a Philosophy of Clarity, Confidence, and CourageSpring City, Pennsylvania – Susan Shenberger is a career coach, leadership development expert, and former Fortune 100 executive who is passionate about helping people turn career setbacks into comebacks. After leading teams and developing talent at Pfizer, she found her true calling in helping professionals gain clarity, build confidence, and create a strategy for landing meaningful work. Today, she serves as a Career Transition Consultant with LHH and an Adjunct Professor of Business. Her own journey from corporate leadership to coaching informs the empathy and practical insight she brings to every client, and she has received two awards for her work.Susan specializes in career strategy, resume and LinkedIn optimization, networking, interview preparation, and personal branding. She has coached more than 200 professionals through career transitions, achieving a 61 percent placement success rate, and founded the Sue Crew, a community of LHH job seekers focused on accountability, encouragement, and connection. Recognized as one of Philadelphia's top career coaches, she holds a master's degree in Organizational Development and Human Resource Management and is a John Maxwell certified coach. She also holds an LHH certification, and her specialty lies in building relationships, which she sees as the foundation of every successful career move. Her coaching philosophy, Clarity, Confidence, Courage, helps clients recognize their value, own their edge, and pursue opportunities with purpose. She believes every job seeker has a unique story worth telling, and that purpose is measured by lives changed rather than titles held, a lesson she learned when she stopped chasing the identity she thought she was supposed to have. Whether coaching individuals, teaching in the classroom, or leading workshops, she is committed to helping people build careers they are excited about.Susan attributes much of her success to stepping outside her comfort zone and saying yes to opportunities that challenged her. Some of her greatest growth has come from taking calculated risks, trusting the process, and having the courage to try something new. Every new experience has expanded her perspective, strengthened her confidence, and shaped the coach she is today. The best career advice she received was simple: find great mentors. Mentors who challenged her, encouraged her, and offered honest feedback helped her see opportunities she might have missed, navigate difficult decisions, and continue growing both personally and professionally, which is why she is so passionate about paying that guidance forward.Her advice to young women starting their careers is to invest in relationships as much as in skills. She encourages them to build trust, find mentors, ask questions, and raise their hands for new opportunities, reminding them that people always remember how someone made them feel, and that a reputation built on integrity opens doors.Susan sees artificial intelligence changing the job search faster than anything in years. It can help job seekers work smarter, she says, but it cannot replace knowing one's value or building real connections. The candidates who stand out use AI to sharpen their strategy while still telling an authentic story, networking with purpose, and showing employers their unique impact. AI, she believes, should strengthen authenticity rather than replace it. That is where she loves helping people bridge the gap between technology and genuine human connection.Relationships, integrity, authenticity, community, and serving others guide Susan every day. She believes people are at their best when they feel seen, supported, and encouraged. Whether coaching a client, teaching a class, or leading the Sue Crew, her goal is to build genuine connections, lead with honesty, and help others find the confidence to take their next step.By helping professionals rediscover their value and pursue work with purpose, Susan has made a difference in more than 200 careers and in the lives of the job seekers who make up the Sue Crew. Through her coaching, teaching, and community leadership, Susan Shenberger continues to prove that a career setback can become the beginning of a more purposeful chapter.Learn More about Susan Shenberger:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Susan Shenberger, Highlighted By Influential Women, Helps Professionals Turn Career Setbacks Into Comebacks News Provided By Influential Women November 02, 2026, 13:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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