THE EU FAB 6 LAUNCHES A NEW GUIDE TO HELP CONSUMERS RECOGNISE PDO AND PGI PRODUCTS

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PDO and PGI guide

The practical online guide explains how Europe's geographical indications work, how to recognise them and what makes protected wines and deli meats distinctive

ROMA, ITALY, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- November 2026 – The EU Fab 6 has launched a new practical guide designed to help consumers recognise Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) and Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) products and better understand the meaning behind Europe's geographical indication labels.Available on the project website, the guide offers a simple introduction to the two quality schemes, explaining the difference between PDO and PGI, what consumers should look for on labels and packaging, and why geographical indications matter when choosing food and wine.Using products from The EU Fab 6 campaign as practical examples, the guide shows how the PDO and PGI systems apply across different categories, from European wines to deli meats. It also highlights how geographical indications protect registered names, link products to defined territories and production rules, and help consumers better understand the origin and identity behind what they buy.Rather than treating PDO and PGI as technical acronyms, the guide focuses on their practical meaning for consumers, turning the European geographical indication system into something easier to understand and recognise in everyday purchasing decisions.The launch is part of the wider educational work carried out by The EU Fab 6 in the United Kingdom and Switzerland, where tastings, training activities and consumer initiatives aim to increase awareness of European geographical indications through the products themselves.The new guide“WHY PDO AND PGI PRODUCTS STAND OUT” is available on the project website at .Co-financed by the European Union,“The EU Fab 6 – Savour the PDO and PGI Wines and Deli Meats from Europe” campaign promotes European excellence in the United Kingdom and Switzerland. Through tastings, education, and promotional events, the campaign supports the visibility and appreciation of products marked with the PDO and PGI labels.The initiative is supported by six prestigious consortia:.Consorzio Italiano Tutela Mortadella Bologna (Italy) – project leader. Consorzio Cacciatore Italiano (Italy).Consorzio Zampone e Cotechino Modena PGI (Italy).ODG des Premières Côtes de Bordeaux et Cadillac (France).Asociación para la Promoción del vino de Garnacha – Garnacha Origen (Spain).Consorzio Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo (Italy)Follow us to discover more about the exceptional quality of European PDO and PGI deli meats and wines:Facebook @theeufab6uk, Instagram @theeufab6 and YouTube @TheEUFab6Press OfficeBlancdenoir Communication AgencyPiazza Matteotti 25 (Galleria Barchetta, II piano)25015 – Desenzano del Garda (BS)Tel +39 030 7741535Email:...

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THE EU FAB 6 LAUNCHES A NEW GUIDE TO HELP CONSUMERS RECOGNISE PDO AND PGI PRODUCTS News Provided By Blancdenoir srl November 02, 2026, 13:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry



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