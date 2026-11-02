GECCO At EURONAVAL 2026 With Canadian-Made Sovereign And Secure Maritime Edge AI Platform

GECCO visits EuroNaval

Compact, rugged and energy-efficient computing platform supports naval C4ISR, autonomous systems and AI-powered maritime operations.

- Jeff MacMillan, CEOVICTORIA, BC, CANADA, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Green Edge Computing Corp. (GECCO), a Canadian developer of the rugged, energy-efficient GECCO EdgePod edge computing appliance, is attending EURONAVAL 2026 in Paris, France.As naval forces increasingly adopt artificial intelligence, autonomous systems and advanced sensor technologies, demand is growing for secure, sovereign computing capabilities that operate independently of cloud services and continuous network connectivity.GECCO's Canadian-designed and manufactured EdgePod addresses this requirement by integrating server processing, AI acceleration, networking, storage and system management into a compact, rugged, fanless platform designed for demanding maritime environments.The modular EdgePod architecture supports applications including naval combat management, C4ISR, maritime surveillance, sensor fusion, autonomous vessel operations and distributed ship-to-shore computing. Its low-power, passively cooled design can reduce infrastructure footprint by approximately 90% and power and cooling requirements by approximately 75% compared with conventional IT deployments, depending on workload and configuration."Modern naval operations increasingly require secure, high-performance computing at the point of action, without depending on remote data centres or continuous connectivity," said Jeff MacMillan, CEO of GECCO and a retired Canadian naval officer. "Our EdgePod provides a compact, Canadian-made foundation for deploying AI, intelligence and mission-critical applications aboard ships, at coastal installations and across distributed maritime networks."While attending EURONAVAL 2026 (November 3–6, 2026 in Paris France), shipbuilders, naval system integrators, defence technology developers and allied maritime organizations are invited to explore integrating secure, sovereign edge computing into next-generation naval and maritime security platforms. Reach out to... for an appointment and to see a live demonstration of the GECCO EdgePod.About Green Edge Computing Corp. (GECCO)Based in Victoria, British Columbia, Green Edge Computing Corp. develops Canadian-made, rugged, energy-efficient edge computing platforms for defence, maritime, critical infrastructure and other demanding applications. Its flagship EdgePod delivers integrated compute, AI, networking and storage capabilities in a compact, modular architecture designed for secure and sovereign operations.

Rudi Carolsfeld

Green Edge Computing Corp (GECCO)

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GECCO at EURONAVAL 2026 with Canadian-Made Sovereign and Secure Maritime Edge AI Platform News Provided By Green Edge Computing Corp (GECCO) November 02, 2026, 13:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Companies, IT Industry, Military Industry, Technology



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