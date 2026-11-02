Surrey And Sussex Based Wellness Company Hydropool Relaunches As Halcyon Wellness With New Name, Website And Wider Range

Halcyon Wellness

The rebrand brings hot tubs, swim spas, saunas, ice baths and pergolas together under one home wellness brand, with showrooms in Surrey and Sussex.

- Adrian Danson, OwnerSURREY & SUSSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hydropool Surrey, a hot tub and swim spa retailer with showrooms in Send, Surrey, and Findon, West Sussex, has changed its name to Halcyon Wellness and launched a new website at co. The business, which has supplied and installed hot tubs and swim spas for homes across the South East, now also sells saunas, ice baths, pergolas and swimming pools.The company said the new name reflects a product range that has moved beyond hot tubs, and that the change follows a shift in what customers are asking for when they visit its showrooms.A Shift Towards Wellness at HomeThe relaunch comes as spending on wellness continues to rise in the UK. According to the Global Wellness Institute, UK consumers now spend around 31% more on wellness each year than they did in 2019, and the UK has the fifth-largest wellness economy in the world.Interest in heat and cold therapy has grown particularly quickly. Researchers at UCL have also highlighted the growing popularity of cold water swimming, particularly among women, but more support is needed to make many wild swimming sites in the UK safer and more accessible.Many homeowners are choosing to invest in their current property rather than move. More than a quarter of homeowners say the financial climate makes them more likely to renovate than relocate, rising to 53% among 18 to 34-year-olds, according to MyBuilder's Renovation Nation Report 2026.What the Range Now IncludesHalcyon Wellness sells hot tubs from Sundance and swim spas from Hydropool & Riptide, including models for above-ground and in-ground installation. Its saunas and ice baths range covers traditional, infrared, indoor and outdoor saunas from Luksus, Novellini and Yakia, alongside ice baths from IceFall.The business has also added Remanso aluminium pergolas, which have an automatic louvred roof that can be opened or closed depending on the weather. They are available in free-standing and wall-mounted versions and can be positioned over a patio, dining area, hot tub or swim spa.For larger garden projects, the company supplies and installs swimming pools from two European manufacturers. WaterRows makes composite pools in six shapes, ranging from 5.4 metres to 10.8 metres in length, while RivieraPool, a family-owned German manufacturer that has been building pools since 1964, produces factory-made pools with options including infinity edges, in-pool seating areas and made-to-measure designs.The New WebsiteThe new website allows visitors to filter products by brand, budget, capacity and type. It also includes a Learn section containing owner's manuals, buyer's guides, installation guides and delivery information, and a technology section explaining the water care, filtration and insulation systems used by each brand. Showroom appointments, brochure requests and callbacks can be arranged online.Showrooms and ServicesHalcyon Wellness operates from showrooms in Send, near Woking, and at Vale Garden Centre in Findon, near Worthing, where products are on display and test soaks and swims can be booked. The business carries out site surveys, delivery and installation, including crane lifts for gardens with restricted access, and provides aftercare once products are installed. It serves customers across Surrey, Sussex, Berkshire, Hampshire, Oxfordshire, Middlesex and London. Finance is available, subject to status.Adrian Danson said:“The questions customers ask us have changed over the past few years. People still come to us for hot tubs, but more of them now want to talk about saunas, cold plunges, or how to use their garden through the winter months. The new name reflects what we actually sell today, and the website is set up so people can compare their options in their own time before they visit a showroom.”The business continues to operate with the same team and from the same two showrooms.About Halcyon WellnessHalcyon Wellness, formerly Hydropool in Surrey and Sussex, supplies and installs hot tubs, swim spas, saunas, ice baths, pergolas and swimming pools for homes across the South East of England. It has showrooms in Send, Surrey, and Findon, West Sussex. Halcyon Wellness is a trading name of Style di Vita Ltd. For more information, visit co.Contact us:Surrey showroom: Unit D1, Burnt Common Business Park, London Road, Send, GU23 7DS. Tel: 01932 640 144Sussex showroom: Vale Garden Centre, Roger's Lane, Findon, Worthing, BN14 0RE. Tel: 01342 618 001Media Contact

Adrian Danson

Halcyon Wellness

+441932640144 ext.

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Surrey and Sussex Based Wellness Company Hydropool Relaunches as Halcyon Wellness with New Name, Website and Wider Range News Provided By Jodana November 02, 2026, 13:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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