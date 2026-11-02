Influential Women Acknowledges Morgan Massie: Building Leaders Through Connection, Courage, And Authentic Leadership

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Founder and CEO of Leadership and Training Concierge, LLC, Two-Time TEDx Speaker, and International Best-Selling Author Helps Individuals and Organizations Navigate Change Through Leadership, Learning, and Meaningful ConnectionReno, Nevada – Morgan Massie is a leadership development strategist, executive coach, entrepreneur, author, and speaker dedicated to helping individuals and organizations navigate change through leadership, learning, and meaningful human connection. As Founder and CEO of Leadership and Training Concierge, LLC, she partners with organizations to design and implement leadership development initiatives, talent development strategies, and learning programs that strengthen leadership pipelines, increase employee engagement, and drive organizational growth. She also works closely with entrepreneurs to expand their leadership capabilities and scale their businesses, and she coaches professionals pursuing significant career transitions, whether they are advancing into executive leadership or making the leap into entrepreneurship. Her areas of focus include human connection, leadership development, talent development, change management, and business coaching.With more than two decades of experience in leadership, coaching, training, and organizational development, Morgan has become a trusted advisor to leaders across industries. She is a two-time TEDx speaker, an international best-selling author, a Forbes Council contributor, and an award-winning leadership expert known for translating complex leadership challenges into practical, actionable solutions. Through keynote speaking, leadership facilitation, executive coaching, and public training programs, she empowers leaders to leverage their strengths, build resilience, communicate effectively, and lead with greater confidence and authenticity. Her work has been recognized on prestigious platforms, including the NASDAQ Times Square billboard, and she continues to reach audiences around the world through her thought leadership and innovative development programs. At its core, her approach rests on the belief that leadership is ultimately about people, and that strong cultures are built one meaningful conversation at a time.Morgan's academic foundation reflects her lifelong interest in how people learn and grow. She earned a bachelor's degree in Psychology and a Master of Education from the University of Central Florida, and she is completing her Ph.D. in Business Management and Leadership at Capella University, where she was named to the President's List in Winter 2024. She is an ICF-certified coach, holds an ICF Business Coaching Certification, and is a Certified Biofeedback Practitioner. Earlier in her career, she served as a Leadership Development Director, an experience that deepened her understanding of how organizations build and sustain strong leaders. She is a member of the International Coach Federation, and her doctoral studies continue to connect research with the real-world challenges leaders face.Morgan attributes her success to a lesson she learned from her father, a federal judge who has since passed away. As a young woman, she dreaded telling him that she would not follow in his footsteps by going to law school. When she finally did, he responded with warmth and humor, joking that even if she earned the same degree and became a judge herself, she still would not be as good as him, because she was Morgan. He explained that she brought her own unique skills, strengths, and creative flair to the table, and that she could not follow someone else's path; she had to create her own. That message stayed with her. Early in her career, whenever she tried to follow other people's definitions of success, she hit a wall. Once she found the courage to chart her own direction and do what felt right for her, a whole world of opportunity opened up.The best career advice Morgan ever received came from author Steve Farber, whom her organization brought in to lead a book club while she was serving as Leadership Development Director. He shared a principle from his work about doing what you love in the service of people who love what you do. The idea meant little to her at first, but it became essential once she began her entrepreneurial journey. Morgan, who notes that she has a touch of ADHD, knows how easily an entrepreneur can chase a thousand passion projects without actually growing the business. The principle helps her stay focused by asking whether each client, group, or partnership represents a true fit between what she loves to do and people who value that work. When that synergy is present, she moves forward. That simple test has kept her aligned and helped her grow and scale the businesses and partnerships she has been part of over the years.For young women entering her field, Morgan's advice is not to wait until they feel completely ready. She admits that waiting for readiness was once one of her own downfalls, and that some of her biggest opportunities arrived before she felt qualified or prepared. She encourages women to act on opportunities as they appear and to ask what one small step they can take today toward their goals. In a video conversation with Influential Women, she expanded on that message, noting that many young women entrepreneurs are waiting for permission to start, to speak up, to recognize their worth, or to call themselves leaders. No one will hand them that permission, she explains; they must give it to themselves. She also emphasizes that confidence is built through consistent action rather than found beforehand, with every conversation, presentation, mistake, and small win adding another layer. She cautions against comparing one's beginning to someone else's middle, reminding women that most successful people did not have everything figured out. Success, in her view, is about becoming more of who one already is, starting before feeling ready, learning along the way, and then turning around to help the next woman up. She also reminds women that the world does not need another copy of someone else; it needs what only they can bring.Morgan sees artificial intelligence as one of the biggest challenges for speakers, coaches, thought leaders, and others who help people maximize their skills and strengths. AI is here to stay and can be a valuable tool, she believes, but it makes a return to the basics of human connection more important than ever. She views connection in three ways: connection with oneself, including one's values, strengths, and challenges; connection with others, such as teams, communities, mentors, and mentees, which no technology can replace; and connection with the broader context, the situational awareness that allows leaders to respond to what is actually happening around them. She believes the need for connection is even greater now than it was before the pandemic, and it sits at the heart of her work. Rather than viewing AI as a threat, she encourages professionals in her field to treat it as a tool while strengthening the human skills it cannot replicate. Leaders who focus on these three forms of connection, she believes, can make the greatest impact in their day-to-day work.Morgan has explored these ideas in her writing for Influential Women. In one article, she recounts facilitating a workshop in which participants kept turning to their phones. Her first instinct was to take it personally, but she soon learned that a significant issue had erupted at their organization. Rather than pushing through her plan, she paused, adjusted the pacing, and shifted the discussion toward the decisions the leaders were navigating in real time. Once their reality was acknowledged, participants became more present and engaged than before. The experience reinforced her conviction that the greatest leadership challenges rarely begin as performance problems; they begin as connection problems.She also observes that every leadership challenge eventually becomes a conversation, whether it involves culture, change, accountability, innovation, or retention. Even conversations that never happen leave their mark, as feedback is postponed, ideas go unspoken, and engagement quietly fades long before an employee decides to leave. Drawing on Gallup research about the influence managers have on engagement, as well as the work of Amy Edmondson on psychological safety and Malcolm Knowles on adult learning, she argues that connection is not a soft skill but a performance driver. Adults learn best when learning connects to the challenges they face, she notes, and leaders who acknowledge those realities earn deeper engagement. Connection to context, she explains, means allowing new information to change one's approach rather than forcing people through a predetermined plan. She encourages leaders to pause before important conversations and ask whether they are connected to themselves, to the people in front of them, and to the context surrounding the moment.Her writing also addresses a topic she believes too many workplaces overlook. After experiencing an unexpected episode of tunnel vision while driving, which she later learned was connected to perimenopause, Morgan began asking how many leaders were unaware of the ways midlife transitions can affect employees at work. In two articles for Influential Women, she argues that menopause is a leadership issue and a business issue, not only a women's health matter, and she offers organizations a maturity model that progresses from awareness to conversation, leadership, systems, and ultimately culture.She describes how symptoms such as brain fog, fatigue, or anxiety can be misread as poor preparation, disengagement, or a lack of confidence when leaders lack awareness, and she suggests that a simple, curious question about what someone needs to be successful can shift a conversation from judgment to support. She advises organizations to begin not with a policy but with leadership, since managers shape employee experience, trust, and culture far more than any handbook. She also notes that the policy landscape is shifting, with more than half of U.S. states having introduced or enacted menopause-related legislation since 2023. Her central message is that leaders do not need to become medical experts; they need to replace assumptions with curiosity and create space for supportive conversations. That conviction is also the foundation of MenoPalz, a startup where she serves as partner, co-owner, and Chief Learning Officer. MenoPalz focuses on workplace education and awareness for mid- to late-career women, helping organizations better support women through critical life and career transitions.Morgan's commitment to advancing women in business extends to her board service with She Means Business, a nonprofit dedicated to developing entrepreneurial skills among young women ages 18 to 25. As chair of the organization's Female Founders Programs, she helps guide its 12-week Female Founders Program, equipping emerging entrepreneurs with the tools, mentorship, and confidence needed to launch and grow successful businesses. The program reflects her belief that young women should not have to wait for permission to begin. For Morgan, this work is a natural extension of her belief that visibility is something to use on behalf of others rather than something to hold onto.The values that guide Morgan's work and personal life are authenticity, human connection, service, community, and the flexibility to balance family and work. She admits that the phrase influential woman makes her a little uncomfortable, because she never set out to be influential. What matters to her is living in a way that shows others what is possible. If her accomplishments encourage another woman to raise her hand, start a business, ask for a promotion, write a book, speak on a stage, or simply believe in herself a little more, she considers that the truest form of influence. She sees every stage, article, and conversation as an opportunity to shine a light on someone else, share what she has learned, and open doors. The women who influenced her most, she notes, were not the loudest or most famous, but those who made her think she could do something too.From her father's encouragement to forge her own path to her work on global stages, in boardrooms, and with young founders, Morgan has built a career defined by authenticity and service. She continues to help leaders strengthen their connection to themselves, their people, and the moments that matter most. Through her coaching, writing, speaking, and advocacy, Morgan Massie shows that true influence is not about being seen, but about helping others see what is possible for themselves.Learn More about Morgan Massie:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Editorial Team

Influential Women

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Influential Women Acknowledges Morgan Massie: Building Leaders Through Connection, Courage, And Authentic Leadership News Provided By Influential Women November 02, 2026, 13:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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