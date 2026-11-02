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Westpac 2026 Full Year Results Email To Shareholders


Date: 2026-11-02 08:30:49

(MENAFN- EQS Group)
Westpac Banking Corporation / Key word(s): Annual Results
Westpac 2026 Full Year Results email to shareholders
02.11.2026 / 13:19 CET/CEST
Westpac Banking Corporation Westpac 2026 Full Year Results email to shareholders The announcement can be viewed at: A copy of this release has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism. 2 November 2026 This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact ... or visit . End of Media Release

2426574 02.11.2026 CET/CEST

MENAFN02112026004691010666ID1111902725


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